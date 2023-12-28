Nature Today | Temperatures that are far too high weaken insects in hibernation

#Nature #Today #Temperatures #high #weaken #insects #hibernation

You hardly see them now, insects. Logical, because it is winter. But they are there. They have gone into hibernation, as an egg, as a larvae, as a pupa or as an adult individual. Each species has developed its own successful strategy. With the rest period they prevent a dangerous period. There is little to no food, because much of nature goes into hibernation. And at rest you don’t run the risk of freezing if the temperature drops below freezing.

But the insects are still alive. They just use much less energy when resting. Going into hibernation, staying dormant and coming out again is a complicated process. All kinds of chemical processes take place that cannot be stopped or reversed overnight. Timing when you go into hibernation and when you come out again is of vital importance. Only individuals who time well and have built up sufficient energy reserves for the rest period survive. The timing is largely based on day length and temperature. And the latter factor has been changing spectacularly quickly in recent years due to climate change. This year is also very exceptional. The figure below shows the trend in the average daily temperature in 2023 (orange line) and what was normal fifty years ago (blue line), the latter being the temperature to which the insects that naturally occur in our country have adapted. This year will most likely be the warmest year ever and the figure shows that the average temperature this year was (far) above normal.

125 percent more body weight loss per day than normal

The very high temperatures make it more difficult for insects to determine when they should go into hibernation and when they should come out again. However, one of the biggest problems with the (very) high temperatures during autumn, winter and early spring is that the energy consumption of insects during hibernation is much higher than in colder conditions. They are cold-blooded animals so their body temperature is equal to the ambient temperature. The higher it is, the faster the combustion of energy. And because they cannot absorb energy, they use up their energy reserves much faster. Various scientific studies show that a higher temperature during the rest period leads to higher mortality during this period. The individuals that survive emerge from the rest period in a weaker condition than if the temperature during the rest period is normal.

In a recent study, a laboratory examined how the pupal weight of the small veined white (Pieris napi) during rest changes as the temperature is increased. At a temperature of 2 °C, a doll loses 0.023 percent body weight per day. At 15°C this is 0.091 percent and at 20°C it increases to 0.135 percent loss of body weight per day. In recent days, the average daily temperature has been around 9.3 °C. That is much higher than the 2.1 °C that used to be normal at the end of December. This means that the daily weight loss is 125 percent (!) higher than normal these days and on average 50 percent higher every day from the beginning of autumn.

Less defense against pathogens

A decrease in energy reserves has all kinds of consequences, including susceptibility to pathogens. Insects have several options to defend themselves against pathogens. One of the ways is to encapsulate foreign particles. All kinds of enzymes and sufficient fat reserves play a role in this. In the field bumblebee (Bombs of the woods) it has been shown that larger queens at a higher winter temperature (7 to 10 °C) had more fat left at the end of winter and their defense was better than smaller queens. At lower temperatures (0 to 3 °C) there was no difference between the larger and smaller queens. From the earth bumblebee (A terrestrial bomb) it was already known that survival during hibernation is partly determined by weight. Queens that weighed less than 0.6 grams before dormancy did not survive the winter, regardless of how long they were kept dormant. If a warm winter follows a spring and summer in which it was difficult to find food, the effect on insect survival during the winter will be even greater because insects start hibernation with fewer food reserves.

Contribution to spectacular decline of insects?

The autumn was the second warmest on record. Insects that went into dormancy from September onwards have had to deal with an average temperature that was about three degrees higher than what was normal fifty years ago. On Boxing Day, the Butterfly Foundation published the message Butterfly Year 2023: fewer butterflies again. Since the 1990s, the number of butterflies counted in the Butterfly Monitoring Network has been continuously decreasing. During the same period we see a clear increase in autumn and winter temperatures. From 6.9 °C in the 1990s to 8.6 °C in the last few years.

With the major influence of insect dormancy temperature on insect body weight, vitality and survival, climate change could play an even greater role in the spectacular insect declines seen in recent decades than to date. thought about. A 2017 study in PLosOne showed that insect biomass has declined by 70 percent in 27 years. A study in September this year in the scientific journal Nature concluded that weather variables explained this observed change in insect biomass. The temperature of the previous winter in particular appeared to be decisive. The higher the winter temperature, the lower the insect biomass in the following year. According to the authors, higher winter temperatures may lead to increased exposure to low temperatures (due to early emergence from hibernation), dehydration and increased predation. There is no discussion of a possible effect due to higher energy consumption. It therefore seems important to take a closer look at the changes in energy metabolism of insects during warm winters. If those high winter temperatures indeed weaken insects in hibernation, then the extremely high temperatures at the moment and in recent months do not bode well for insect populations in the coming year.

Text: Arnold van Vliet, Wageningen University & Research

Photos: Willem van Kruijsbergen, Saxifraga (lead photo: small veined white); Arnold van Vliet, data from KNMI