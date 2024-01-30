Nau.ch exclusively reveals the Swiss solution “Tabula Rasa”

#Nau.ch #exclusively #reveals #Swiss #solution #Tabula #Rasa

In addition to the Americans from LAFC, a Swiss group was also interested in joining GC. They explain their project in an exclusive interview with Nau.ch.

The new ownership of GC from the USA. But there were also Swiss interested parties. – keystone

Ex-GC President Romano Spadaro and Giovanni Gaggini explain “Tabula Rasa” at Nau.ch.

This Swiss group wanted to join GC, they exclusively reveal.

It has been clear since mid-January: new owners are on board at GC. The Chinese are followed by US ownership, the LAFC Group.

Now Nau.ch exclusively reveals: A Swiss group was also interested in joining the Hoppers! Chief football reporter Mischi Wettstein met with the “Tabula Rasa” group. Ex-GC President Romano Spadaro and the group’s spokesman, lawyer Giovanni Gaggini, were there.

Nau.ch: Romano Spadaro, you started the “Tabula Rasa” project, and you also wanted to take over the Grasshoppers with this group. Why didn’t it work out in the end?

Romano Spadaro: We launched the project around nine months ago after it became clear that GC’s Chinese owners were looking for an alternative solution. Together with my friend and lawyer Giovanni Gaggini, who has a very good network. GC was demoted to a farm team by the Fosun takeover 3.5 years ago. That just doesn’t fit, there’s no identification.

In my opinion, GC needs to be independent, which is why we called the project “Tabula Rasa” and did not plan with the existing people and functions. We wanted to examine the structures and adapt them with new people. Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible from one day to the next. But it was planned in this direction, we looked for investors over the eight months and packaged them into a good project.

Romano Spadaro is the most successful GC president of all time. – Nau.ch

Nau.ch: Mr. Gaggini, how did you proceed in this process?

Giovanni Gaggini: We deliberately didn’t want to go through the agency in London that conducted the negotiations for the Chinese, but rather, based on our relationships in our network, directly through the chairman of the Fosun Group, in fact the actual owner of GC Fussball AG.

We wrote to him with a declaration of intent on behalf of our investor group. There we also recorded our terms and conditions under which our group would have been willing to join GC.

We didn’t hear from the Chinese for a good five and a half weeks, but during this period we had contact, among others, with Matt Jackson (outgoing GC President, editor) and also with Vice President Andras Gurovits, whom we initially discussed wanted to include. We have submitted an NDA to him.

GC Vice President Andras Gurovits. – keystone

Nau.ch: Please explain the NDA to our readers?

Gaggini: It is a written confidentiality agreement. This would have given him information about our group. But that would have been information that would only have been visible to him. However, he was of the opinion that this was not possible and that people from his law firm should or would have access to this information.

But we had a decidedly different opinion because absolute discretion was very important for our investor group and also for Romano Spadaro as former GC President due to the corresponding media hype, which would almost certainly have occurred in the event of a leak.

Andras Gurovits then signed the NDA, but changed it significantly so that it was simply not acceptable to us – too many people would have had access to the documents and information.

Nau.ch: Mr. Spadaro, it was important to you that the process runs parallel. They didn’t want to go public and agree to secrecy – precisely because the project is called “Tabula Rasa”. It wouldn’t have worked at all if a competitor or competitor had found out about your interest?

Spadaro: Exactly. That was the main idea behind it. An Italian proverb says: If two people know something, one knows too much. We kept it clear and didn’t want any contact with the agency in London that was conducting the negotiations between the Chinese and the various groups. Because then it would have been in the newspapers the next day. That’s why we used our parallel contacts with the Fosun owner.

Chief football reporter Mischi Wettstein (right) in conversation with Romano Spadaro (middle) and Giovanni Gaggini. – Nau.ch

Nau.ch: After 5.5 weeks you received feedback from China, how did that go?

Gaggini: The feedback was generally positive and our group generated interest. However, it has been shown that the communication channels are very slow. It always took a very long time until we received feedback again. I had to push again several times.

We were also always told that another group was interested and was very close to completion – this was probably to put pressure on our investors. It was obviously the Americans who now had their turn. In the end, the time factor was definitely a deciding factor, I assume.

Nau.ch: What would your group have offered the Chinese for GC? Especially since it is rumored that the US investors paid the Chinese nothing at all?

Gaggini: We wrote in our declaration of intent that our group is generally prepared to pay between ten and fifteen million francs for the shares (96.5 percent). Of course, subject to proper due diligence and on the basis of a clean business transaction. A significant double-digit million amount should also be invested over the next five years.

Nau.ch: How big was this sum?

Spadaro: As I said, double digits.

Nau.ch: Sorry, but I need a little more meat on the bone…

Gaggini: It would have been at least 50 million francs over five years. This was also communicated accordingly in the declaration of intent to the Chinese.

Pascal Schürpf shoots GC to a derby victory over FCZ at the weekend. – keystone

Nau.ch: What would your team have looked like? Which people and investors would have been behind it?

Spadaro: We had a mature project, but of course both we and the investors signed a confidentiality agreement with a contractual penalty, so the names cannot be mentioned.

Only if we had won the contract would we have disclosed the investors and management. Therefore, now that it is clear that our group will not be included, I cannot and cannot mention these names.

Nau.ch: The project is called “Tabula Rasa” – so would no stone have been left unturned or how should we understand this exactly?

Spadaro: It would have been similar to what the Americans are doing now.

Nau.ch: But “Tabula Rasa” means coming and acting immediately. The Americans say they will come, look – and then change.

Spadaro: Because we already know how certain people worked in certain positions. They contributed to GC now being in this situation. We thought about it and took appropriate measures.

Gaggini: If I might add: This “loose, lie, run” that the Americans are doing now makes sense. Mainly because they don’t know the market, the Super League and various players in the Swiss football world.

From the perspective of Romano Spadaro and the investors, especially those who are very close to the football business: They have already covered the “loose and lie” within the group. You have very good knowledge of the market and the people who could be considered. That’s why we could have implemented “Tabula Rasa” relatively quickly.

Nau.ch: Who would have been the sports director and who would have been the coach?

Spadaro: I can’t and won’t say anything about that.

Nau.ch: But you would have had all of this in your drawer and could have implemented it straight away.

Spadaro: As Giovanni said: “lose and lie” would have already been done for our project. So the next step would have been “run” if a commitment had been made. So that we would have been ready for the 24/25 season with a solid and good team.

In the 1990s, under the leadership of Romano Spadaro (right, next to Kubilay Türkyilmaz), GC became champions three times and reached the Champions League twice. – keystone

Nau.ch: Change of subject. Mr. Spadaro: GC makes a million loss a month, how are you supposed to make any money with the Hoppers?

Spadaro: You could also ask the Chinese or the Americans the same question. I am convinced that reductions can be made on the cost side. And I don’t mean with the team, that’s where you have to invest. But it would be possible in the entire infrastructure.

A possible thought: Why do we have to play in Letzigrund, where GC pays a significant amount in rent? With our low audience numbers, why can’t we play on campus in the first phase? With temporary stands for the next few years. Or work with another partner club.

There are also opportunities for cost reduction throughout GC’s structure. But you can’t just save – you can save yourself to death. I am convinced that you can also generate income with creative people. But I experienced it as a successful GC President: At the end of the day, sporting success is decisive.

Gaggini: What you have to give credit to the Americans in contrast to the Chinese is that they are generally top when it comes to sports. Be it American football, baseball, ice hockey or basketball: you know how the machinery or marketing works. The Chinese have now simply tried something; they have essentially received a directive from Xi Jinping to invest in football. That’s why they went out into the world, that’s why Fosun invested first in Wolverhampton and then in GC.

The project has now suffered shipwreck – just as the football project in China has generally suffered shipwreck. The Americans will definitely manage it, they are a godsend. And as you say: they have a lot of financial resources and a lot of know-how.

Spadaro: But again about the structures between main contributors and farm teams. The past with the Chinese has shown that the many player changes from one club to another have no effect. I’ll only get a player if he’s actually better than the ones I already have. Just for the purpose of exchanging players, because you have a corresponding structure, that doesn’t help. Neither the coach nor the club, the sponsors, the patrons and the fans.

Nau.ch: So the way things usually went between Wolves and GC doesn’t help?

Spadaro: Exactly, that doesn’t help. I hope that things will work on a different quality basis with the new investors.

Nau.ch: Romano Spadaro, you and your group fought passionately for this project. How painful is it that it didn’t work out?

Spadaro: Of course it’s painful. I would be lying if I denied that. It’s painful because I said in the last interview with you in July 2022: my heart beats for GC, I was on the Hardturm with my dad for the first time as a three-year-old. Hoppers legend Fredy Bickel even signed an autograph card for me back then.

Romano Spadaro with the signature of GC legend Alfred “Fredy” Bickel (†81). – Nau.ch

Nau.ch: So the GC player legend Fredy Bickel!

Spadaro: Exactly, the player. But back to the disappointment: It hurts not only me, but the whole team. We worked hard and seriously on our project. But the decision went in a different direction.

Nau.ch: In the end, the central board had the last word. Why didn’t he side with a Swiss solution? Was the Americans’ offer too convincing or had the negotiations already progressed too far?

Spadaro: I know the ZV, which is the highest body of GC. For him, a Swiss solution would have been great – a Zurich solution would have been even better. We tried that 3.5 years ago, back then with Ahmet Schaefer. That would have been a purely Zurich solution. Now we would have had a Swiss group.

But if I compare the Chinese press conference 3.5 years ago with the Americans’ press conference, you’ve heard more or less the same statements.

Nau.ch: You had the impression that there could be more identity among the Americans again, that they were closer and were looking for a CEO who knew the Swiss market, agreed?

Spadaro: That’s right! They have identified the main problem and will hopefully do the same. They want to be much more close and will hopefully be on site more. In addition, the mentality is similar to ours. But what also has to be said: The Chinese have always met their financial obligations and the players have received their wages on time.

Nau.ch: What would you like to say at the end?

Spadaro: Of course Hopp GC and good luck to the American investors and I mean this quite honestly! And: This is the only interview I will give about this project, so that says it all.