Naughty Dog developer doesn’t understand the hype surrounding The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

In a few days, we can immerse ourselves in the cruel story of Ellie and Abby using the power of the PlayStation 5, because on January 19th the The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which conjures up the world of Naughty Dog’s hit title in a more beautiful form than ever before. Fortunately, the graphics (and image update) tuning is not the only virtue of the re-release, as we get, among other things, a new game mode that offers rogue-like experiences in the image of No Return, and in addition, the creators are also treated to developer commentary, clothes and cut sections of the track, so we can’t say to poke the eyes of fans with a few extra pixels. Regardless, quite a few people greeted the announcement with raised eyebrows, saying that we are talking about a three-and-a-half-year-old work. However, one of the team’s developers doesn’t really know where to put the negative reviews.

Matthew Gallant was asked by VGC about his thoughts on the backlash surrounding the remasters, and the director said he doesn’t really understand the shock surrounding the re-release announcement. “I can’t explain why The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered is the best version of the game” said the developer. “If you’re a new PlayStation owner and new to the franchise, we can provide the most complete experience possible with a native PS5 version that takes advantage of all hardware features. […]. I’m excited to bring all of this to the fans, but it’s also totally fine that not everyone is buying it.” he added. Considering that owners of the base game can upgrade to this version for just ten dollars, and for newcomers this is really the definitive release, it’s really a little strange that some people already hate the game well in advance – there will probably be review bombing after the debut.