Naughty Dog developers are sad about the end of TLOU Online » Vortex

Last Friday night, an unexpected message came from the developers at Naughty Dog. The multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us series has been canceled after earlier problems, for one main reason. According to the studio, the project’s ambitions outgrew the resources available to Naughty Dog, and the developers were faced with a decision whether to devote the next few years to just keeping the giant live-service game alive, or to continue what is part of their DNA – that is, developing single-player story-based games. titles. The decision has already been made, but behind the canceled project The Last of Us Online, individual developers are now turning, who express regret over how everything turned out and even call the game the brightest moment of their career so far.

Posts on social networks were collected by WCCFTech magazine, which quotes several developers. Some of them stay at Naughty Dog and move on to other projects, some have left the studio before, but were part of the team and TLOU Online grew under their hands. One of those is game designer Karl Morley, who spent several years developing a multiplayer game, but is now working at FireSprite studio on an unannounced title. “I’m devastated, and for all the great people I’ve worked with on this,” Morley wrote on Twitter. He also added that he learned more from the project than ever before and that he enjoyed playing it like never before or since with any other multiplayer game.

Technical designer Nathaniel Ferguson also spoke, confirming that he worked on the project from February of last year until the day of its cancellation, and calls The Last of Us Online the “highlight” of his career so far. “It will always be a special project for me. It’s a sad day, but there are certainly great prospects ahead,” added Ferguson. Finally, the head of development Vinit Agarwal also spoke, who responded to Morley to thank him for learning a lot from him.

It is now, of course, a question whether the studio will ever be able to comment a little more extensively on the end of The Last of Us Online, or whether we will learn more about the game itself in the coming weeks and months. We’re reminded of the main menu image shared by insider Dusk Golem, but that’s the only thing that’s actually leaked so far. But maybe we will be lucky like in the case of the canceled TimeSplitters, and some material will surface after all. Perhaps just so that we could find out a little more concretely what was actually so big at Naughty Dog that the developers were deciding on their next fate. Finally, even the fans in the replies to the quoted tweets are hungry for more information, so maybe sometime in the future…

