Navakerala sadas: Navakerala sadas end today, youth congress for fierce protest; Police increased security – cm pinarayi vijayan Nava Kerala Sadas last day youth congress plans protest Ernakulam

Navakerala sadas led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan It will end today. The event on the last day will be held in Kunnathunad and Tripunithura constituencies of Ernakulam district. The chief minister and ministers will attend public meetings scheduled at 3 pm and 5 pm. With this, the tour of Nava Kerala Yatra will be completed in all 140 constituencies of the state. Earlier, due to the death of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, the New Kerala assembly in four constituencies of Ernakulam district was postponed. Later it was decided to finish it yesterday and today. Since it is the last day, the police have put in heavy security.

The Youth Congress has stated that there will be a strong protest against the Navakerala Sadas. Youth Congress workers who waved black flags at the Chief Minister at Palarivattam were arrested. A case was registered against them under the non-bailable section. A huge protest took place at the Palarivattam police station last night over this. The station was besieged by the leaders and workers for about eight hours. The sanctions demanded the release of the arrested activists on bail. Under pressure, the police produced the accused before the magistrate. Later they were granted bail. With this, the Youth Congress decided to end the protest at around 2 am. Following the protest, there was a traffic jam in Kochi city.

On the days of Navkerala Sadas, a meeting will be held with special invitees from each constituency at 9 am. Then the Chief Minister and Ministers will travel to the various constituencies. Each venue will have a mechanism to receive complaints from the public. Complaints will be accepted from three hours before the session starts. The counters will function till all complaints are received. Guidelines for submitting complaints will be displayed at the counters. Separate counters will be set up for senior citizens, differently abled and women. A system has been set up for speedy resolution of complaints received. A hand receipt will be issued for all complaints. As soon as the complaint is resolved, it will be notified by post. Complaints status can be accessed from www.navakeralasadas.kerala.gov.in by providing receipt number or complaint mobile number.

The district level officials will take a decision on the complaints received within two weeks and if further procedure is required within four weeks at most. The district officers will submit a report through the head of the department on the issues to be decided at the state level. Such complaints will be resolved within 45 days. An interim reply will also be given to the applicant. In each Assembly Constituency A. L. Organizing Committees headed by A’s and government officials are working. Along with this, local body representatives have also been given the responsibility.

Freedom fighters, veterans, eminent persons from various fields, elected women, youth, college union office-bearers, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes talents, artists, celebrities, award winners, Theyam artists, community organization leaders, senior citizen representatives, representatives of various organizations, representatives of places of worship etc. in the constituency audience. will be special guests.