LNK

in 2023 December 26 21:28

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest critic of Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia, has been exiled to a maximum-security prison beyond the Arctic Circle. It is one of the northernmost prisons and is almost completely cut off from the outside world.

A. Navalnas himself confirmed his transfer. He says he feels fine. A. Navalny has already been visited by a lawyer.

There is no doubt that Putin has pushed his opposition to Russia’s tough spot for the next presidential election.

After almost 3 weeks of silence, A. Navalny was found by his comrades. The latter calculate after sending requests to almost 600 prisons. And it took a while not without reason. Because the regime pushed A. Navalny to the harshest place in Russia.

“We have been looking for Aleksei for these three weeks in various ways. We have inspected almost all prisons and maximum security prisons, some several times. And finally we found him in correctional colony no. 3 in the settlement of Charp. This is the Jamal Nencsi Autonomous District, which is located beyond the Arctic Circle,” said A. Navalno’s press representative Kira Jarmyš.

A. Navalny was transported by train to a colony with a stricter regime. It is one of the most remote and northernmost prisons, almost completely cut off from the outside world.

Unlike other Russian prisons, there is no correspondence delivery or Internet calling system managed by prison authorities.

“Direct contact with the prisoner is practically impossible, which indicates that Alexei was sent here on purpose. To be as isolated as possible, to have no chance to communicate with the outside world,” said K. Jarmyš.

Previously, A. Navalny was imprisoned near Moscow. The court accuses V. Putin’s criticism of extremism. For this he was imprisoned for nineteen years.

And it was probably necessary for V. Putin to exile him beyond the Arctic Circle because of next year’s presidential elections.

“Despite the fact that he is in prison, Alexey is still the main critic of V. Putin. He opposes V. Putin the most and motivates others to oppose him. He is not favorable to V. Putin, especially now, before the elections. So it is not surprising that he was transferred to another prison. Now Alexey will not be able to prevent V. Putin from organizing his presidential campaign and thus falsifying another election,” K. Jarmyš assured.

There is almost no doubt that after the so-called elections, V. Putin will lead the country for the fifth term in a row.

And A. Navalna, who was exiled to the harshest place in Russia, has already been visited by a lawyer. A. Navalnas himself assures that he feels well and admitted that he did not expect that anyone would find him here at least until the middle of January.

