Navee S65C: an electric scooter to explore foreign cities

today, 6:02 PM | by Robin Beijaard

The electric scooter is a tricky issue in the Netherlands. They are not allowed and you can get a hefty fine of hundreds of euros if you do go out with them: not to mention the consequences if you have an accident without insurance. Hopefully this will change a little in 2025, when new legislation for these types of electric mini vehicles is introduced. Maybe you already have an electric scooter: you can use it to drive around abroad, such as in Belgium. Or maybe you live in Belgium, is the Navee S65C a good option? Robin tested it.

Unboxing + installation

The Navee S65C was delivered quickly and we can get started with it quickly. The electric scooter is easy to install. It was packed in a cardboard box, the bottom of which you can easily detach. The scooter also comes with a lock. I did think that the scooter could have been packaged better: the box was completely dented and damaged during delivery. Fortunately, the scooter remained intact, but the handlebars did become tilted. Fortunately, the installation was less bumpy and lumpy: it is very easy via the Xiaomi Home app by scanning the supplied QR code. After the safety video, the scooter was set up and ready to use.

Specifications

Maximum speed: 25km/h

Wheel size: 10 inches

Maximum range: 65km

Maximum load capacity: 120kg

Weight according to manufacturer: 27kg

Maximum power: 900W

How does the Navee S65C work?

After connecting with the app you can unlock or lock the scooter. You can also choose the mode of the scooter. If you want to drive, you must make sure that you are going at least 5 km per hour before you can accelerate. By accelerating with the lever you start moving. You can set in the app whether you want energy recovery and whether the rear lights should always be on. By pressing the on/off button the light on the scooter turns on. There is also a bell on the scooter, which works the same as a normal bicycle bell. To lift the scooter, you can easily fold the device and click it on the bell. This system is very useful if you want to move the scooter.

The disadvantage is that the scooter is very heavy and therefore cannot be lifted up easily. This is probably due to the large battery. Navee says the scooter has a range of 65 km. This is only the case with a mode in which the scooter goes slower. The maximum speed is 25 km per hour and if you use it, the battery will run out much faster. The scooter also slows down automatically when the battery starts to run out. This is not very useful if you need to get somewhere quickly. Unfortunately, I am not very convinced about the battery. I live in an upstairs apartment, so I have to lift the scooter up every time. The scooter is much too heavy for this.

Daily use

That is less, but there is also a lot to be positive about. The scooter itself works well and it is easy to use the scooter. I am very positive about riding uphill with the scooter. The scooter has quite a lot of power, so you can reach the top quickly. This is very nice if you have to drive over many hills. Reminders are given on the scooter to check the tire pressure. This is very nice and you can set it yourself. If you keep track of it properly, you will never drive with tire pressure that is too low. The tires can be inflated with a bicycle pump and are very thick. This means they will not leak easily.

For the rest, I thought that the scooter did not have many special functions. You can lock the scooter with the app. This will then remain locked for 24 hours. After this the scooter turns off. I find this security poor, because it does not have a location tracking function. You see this, for example, with Ninebot, even with models that are cheaper than this scooter. The included lock works fine, but is not enough to really secure the scooter properly. So I would purchase an extra lock.

Navee has tried to make the scooter look cooler by adjusting the construction. The positive thing about this is that the scooter has enough suspension to ride over bumps. The disadvantage is that it is less easy to attach a lock and that there is a lot of space between the wheel and the standing surface. This means that dirt is not properly retained. On the other side you have a large standing surface. This makes riding this scooter a bit more pleasant than, for example, the Xiaomi M365 Essential, which has a smaller standing surface.

In terms of riding experience on the scooter, I am satisfied with it. Driving is good and going over bumps is no problem. The scooter accelerates quickly and is easy to use. However, the scooter brakes fairly hard when you release the accelerator pedal. This is sometimes annoying, making it more difficult to maintain a stable drive. Once you get used to this it will get better. The material of the scooter is also of good quality. It once grazed a wall, but nothing is visible.

The app

The scooter works together with the Xiaomi Home app. There is a QR code in the box that you can scan to add the scooter. When adding, you must first watch a video for safety. It is recommended to wear a helmet. Like I said, there aren’t a lot of options in the app. You can lock the scooter with it and you can set multiple options. You will also see an estimate of the distance you can still drive with different options. Unfortunately, the scooter cannot be linked to other apps. The Navee app also does not (yet) work with the scooter. The Xiaomi app may not be extensive, but it does what a scooter app should do. You can also use the Xiaomi Home app with other devices. It’s actually nice that you don’t have to download a separate app.

Benefits Navee S65C

The scooter drives well and lasts a reasonable amount of time per charge. It is therefore certainly possible to use the scooter multiple times on one charge. This is very nice if you often need the scooter.

The material is of high quality. This means that the scooter will last a long time and will not be damaged easily. The click system makes folding very easy.

The scooter has good suspension. This allows you to drive over bumps without any problems. You can also drive well on less good roads.

Disadvantages Navee S65C

The scooter is heavy. It is difficult to lift the scooter. Navee has created a system that ensures that you can fold and lift the scooter. The scooter is just much too heavy to lift easily.

The range of the scooter is shorter than indicated. According to the app, the scooter can travel up to 65 km on a single battery charge if you use the slowest mode. This is just very slow (walking pace). Ultimately this is much less.

The price of the scooter is high. The scooter is available from €899. I think this is a high price for a scooter.

Conclusion

The scooter rides well and is easy to use. Thanks to the good suspension, driving over bumps is no problem. That’s why I really enjoyed testing this scooter. The app worked fine, but was missing some options that I expected.

It was nice that a lock was also supplied with the scooter. I did not like parking the scooter on the street because I think the lock is easy to cut open. The scooter itself has hardly any additional security options. This makes an extra lock necessary.

The range of the scooter was good, but less good than advertised. Because the price of the scooter is on the high side, I would consider what exactly you will use the scooter for.

If it is not a problem that the scooter is heavy and that you have to buy an extra lock, then you could consider this scooter. The gadget is mainly good for people who are looking for a stable scooter that is made of good quality material.

If you are really looking for a means of transport to take with you on the train, for example, then I would not recommend this scooter because of its weight. Also keep in mind that this scooter is not (yet) legally allowed on the road in the Netherlands. For this review, the device was tested in Belgium.

