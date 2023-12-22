Navigator receives 115 million from the European Investment Bank to accelerate decarbonization

Papeleira signed a contract with the EIB, whose repayments will last up to 12 years. The objective is to support the construction and operation project of a high-efficiency recovery boiler in the Setúbal Industrial Complex.

Navigator signed a contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to receive a sum of 115 million euros, the repayments of which will take up to 12 years, the paper company revealed in a statement this Friday.

The objective of this loan is to support the construction and operation project of a high-efficiency recovery boiler in the Setúbal Industrial Complex, considered by the company as a fundamental step in the decarbonization process.

This new boiler will involve an investment of around 136 million euros, allowing a reduction in direct emissions of fossil carbon dioxide, in the Setúbal industrial complex, by around 136 thousand tons per year, equivalent to 24.6% of Navigator emissions recorded in 2022.

“This green loan is part of the REPowerEU Plan, which aims to boost the financing of green energy and support the autonomy and competitiveness of the European Union”, indicates the paper company in the document.

Ricardo Mourinho Félix, vice-president of the EIB, said that “European industry is transitioning to a circular and climate-neutral economy. This project is a shining example of this, as it improves the factory’s energy efficiency, contributing to the EU Green Deal and aligning with the EIB’s objectives.”

The EIB’s total contribution of €45 billion to REPowerEU is expected to mobilize more than €150 billion of investment by 2027 in support of green technologies and Europe’s energy independence.

