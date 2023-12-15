Naz Reid, the other inside shooter for the Wolves • Basket USA

#Naz #Reid #shooter #Wolves #Basket #USA

NBA – Author of his best career 3-point game, Naz Reid is not far from the 50/40/90 club at the start of the season. Like his teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns…

Karl-Anthony Towns considers himself the best “big man” shooter in history. It’s a debate but it is true that when he is in good shape, KAT (2m11) is a hell of a shooter, who flirts with the 50/40/90 club at the start of the season, with a 51% shooting success rate. , 42.3% at 3-points and 89.3% at the free throw line!

Except that the Dominican is not the only Wolves interior to flirt with this club this season.

Author of 7 award-winning baskets in the victory against the Mavericks, for 27 points, Naz Reid displays 50% shooting success, 39.1% from 3-point range and 91.7% from the free-throw line…

“The great thing about the Naz match is that it happened naturally” liked Chris Finch. “We didn’t call a single system for him. He just spread the field well. The guys started to find it and that’s what we needed for the first seven or eight minutes. That’s what I love about him. »

Wanted by Anthony Edwards and his teammates

The entry of Naz Reid did the Wolves good, while the Mavericks had started the match with a 19-4. Back, Anthony Edwards was not really in rhythm, and the back will never really find him (3/19 in the end, but 11 passes), but the replacement interior and his comrades managed to compensate.

“They made a huge start at the start of the game. But we didn’t give up.”

savored Naz Reid. “We came back from halftime with the intention of putting our foot on their throat. (…) We had to stay serious. I think we did the right thing and we all had the same mindset. »

Boiling from afar, Naz Reid was sought by his comrades to make the difference.

“All the guys fed me”concluded the interior. “They were super enthusiastic. They kept yelling at me to keep shooting. It’s something you always want to see. »

And the sign of a group which is doing well, and which continues its superb start to the season, with 18 victories for 5 defeats and first place in the Western Conference, and in the league tied with Boston.

Naz Reid Percentage Rebounds Season Team MJ Min Shots 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts 2019-20 MIN 30 17 41.2 33.0 69.8 1.1 3.0 4.1 1.2 2.8 0.6 0.7 0.7 9.0 2020-21 MIN 70 19 52.3 35.1 69.3 1.2 3.4 4.6 1.0 2.6 0.5 1.0 1.1 11.2 2021-22 MIN 77 16 48.9 34.3 76.5 1.3 2.6 3.9 0.9 2.2 0.5 1.1 0.9 8.3 2022-23 MIN 68 18 53.7 34.6 67.7 1.1 3.8 4.9 1.1 2.6 0.6 1.4 0.8 11.5 2023-24 MIN 22 22 49.5 36.4 90.6 1.1 3.4 4.6 0.9 1.6 0.7 1.1 0.6 12.8 Total 267 18 50.4 34.7 72.3 1.2 3.2 4.4 1.0 2.4 0.6 1.1 0.9 10.3

How to read the stats? MJ = matches played; Min = Minutes; Shots = Successful shots / Attempted shots; 3pts = 3-points / 3-points attempted; LF = free throws made / free throws attempted; Off = offensive rebound; Def=defensive rebound; Tot = Total rebounds; Pd = assists; Fte: Personal fouls; Int = Intercepts; Bp = Lost balls; Ct: Against; Pts = Points.