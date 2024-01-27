Nazi NMR canceled demonstration for Holocaust victims | Sweden

#Nazi #NMR #canceled #demonstration #Holocaust #victims #Sweden

On Saturday afternoon, a light ceremony was held at PA Hall’s terrace in Borås to honor the victims of the Holocaust.

Then six people from the Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement, NMR, broke in with placards and a large banner and interrupted the demonstration, writes Borås Tidning.

The people must also have photographed and handed out leaflets.

According to the newspaper, they were later turned away by the police to another location.

– A report will be drawn up about violations of the Public Order Act and at a later stage it will be revealed who is responsible for the gathering, says Pernilla Henry, duty officer in police region West.

“Didn’t feel good”

The Social Democrat Per-Olof Höög, chairman of the municipal council in Borås, was present at Saturday’s lighting ceremony outside the municipal hall.

– NMR was there when I got there. I didn’t think it felt good at all. But the police moved them and it went very smoothly, he says.

He says that the message on NMR’s banner was that the Holocaust had not happened.

– It is very sad that it does this, he says.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is commemorated annually on January 27, the day on which the prisoners of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp were liberated in 1945.

READ MORE: Can we remember the Holocaust without talking about Gaza?

Also Read:  Mysterious light phenomenon over Småland: "Strange" | Sweden

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Klub Za starou Praha: We probably haven’t yet understood what we have inherited for the city
Klub Za starou Praha: We probably haven’t yet understood what we have inherited for the city
Posted on
Winner The smartest person: ‘All my uncles and aunts wanted to have their picture taken with the trophy’ | Media
Winner The smartest person: ‘All my uncles and aunts wanted to have their picture taken with the trophy’ | Media
Posted on
Villarreal crush Barcelona in crazy 8-goal match – Football World – Spain
Villarreal crush Barcelona in crazy 8-goal match – Football World – Spain
Posted on
Generation Z.. is most aware of the impact of social media on mental health
Generation Z.. is most aware of the impact of social media on mental health
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News