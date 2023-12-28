NBA allows sale of “Mavericks” team to Las Vegas “Sands” casino owners – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

As you know, a month ago the families of Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont announced their intention to buy the club. The value of the purchase is estimated at 3.5 billion US dollars (3.16 billion euros).

It is reported that Patrick Dumont, Adelson’s son-in-law and president of Sands, will be the manager of the Mavericks. Adelson is the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

Cuban himself is expected to retain control of basketball operations, and there are no signs that the club will leave Dallas.

Cuban previously said he wants to work with Las Vegas Sands Corp. to build a long-term arena in downtown Dallas that would include a hotel and casino.

Cuban, 65, who recently announced he was leaving the popular business television show “Shark Tank,” rose to prominence after purchasing the Dallas unit in 2000. In 2011, “Mavericks” won their only NBA championship so far.

“With our commitment and additional investment in the team, we look forward to working with Marc Cuban to continue the team’s success and preserve its legacy in Dallas and beyond,” the Adelson and Dumont families said in a statement.

Casinos are banned in Texas, but Adelson has made no secret of her desire to see casinos allowed in the state.

Last year, she invested more than $2 million in Texas Sands, a political action committee that donated generously to state legislators. She gave another $1 million separately to Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Despite Adelson’s efforts, casino legalization was rejected by the Texas legislature this year.

“Mavericks” started this season with 18 wins in 31 games and ranks sixth in the Western Conference.

