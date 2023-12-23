NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression

#NBA #bully #Green #receive #reduce #attacks #aggression

Draymond Green, one of the long-time leaders of the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA), will not play basketball for at least the next two weeks, as he will receive professional help to reduce his outbursts of aggression.

The 33-year-old Green has historically been a dirty player, but he’s been in the spotlight for two starts this season. First, in the match against the Minnesota “Timberwolves”, the players of both teams got into a fight, but Green rushed to strangle the opponent’s center Rudy Gobert. For this, the experienced striker received a five-game suspension.

After that, he played a few matches and almost knocked out the Bosnian Jusuf Nurkic in a duel against Phoenix Suns in a simple fight episode. The NBA initially suspended him indefinitely, but this week it was announced that he will not be allowed to play until at least the second week of January.

According to one of the leading NBA insiders, Sham Sharania, not only will Green not be able to play for a while, but he will also have to go and get professional help to reduce his aggression.

A selection of dirty episodes of Draymond Green

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026777091612899

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026854975734106

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026640793575434

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026551689801785

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026485398794609

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026431476875515

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026371271766458