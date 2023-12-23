NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression

#NBA #bully #Green #receive #reduce #attacks #aggression

Draymond Green, one of the long-time leaders of the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA), will not play basketball for at least the next two weeks, as he will receive professional help to reduce his outbursts of aggression.

The 33-year-old Green has historically been a dirty player, but he’s been in the spotlight for two starts this season. First, in the match against the Minnesota “Timberwolves”, the players of both teams got into a fight, but Green rushed to strangle the opponent’s center Rudy Gobert. For this, the experienced striker received a five-game suspension.

After that, he played a few matches and almost knocked out the Bosnian Jusuf Nurkic in a duel against Phoenix Suns in a simple fight episode. The NBA initially suspended him indefinitely, but this week it was announced that he will not be allowed to play until at least the second week of January.

According to one of the leading NBA insiders, Sham Sharania, not only will Green not be able to play for a while, but he will also have to go and get professional help to reduce his aggression.

A selection of dirty episodes of Draymond Green

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026777091612899

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026854975734106

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026640793575434

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026551689801785

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026485398794609

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026431476875515

https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1735026371271766458

Also Read:  Miguel Jiménez leaves Chivas due to Hierro's decision

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
Posted on
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
Posted on
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
Posted on
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News