NBA Christmas | Result and best plays: The Celtics steal Christmas from Los Angeles

#NBA #Christmas #Result #plays #Celtics #steal #Christmas #Los #Angeles

No gifts, no Christmas carols, no good wishes. The Boston Celtics forgot the Christmas spirit during their visit to the Los Angeles Lakers and They signed an impressive victory against their legendary rivals by 115-126 in the highlight game of the NBA’s special day for Christmas Day.

Since 2008, the two most successful franchises in the history of the league have not met on this important day. (17 titles per head).

Leaders of the East and great favorites for the ring so far, The Celtics (23-6 balance) offered a couple of sections of great authority this Monday and, although the final score was not excessively wide, they gave the feeling that when they hit the accelerator there is no one in the NBA who can stop them.

Los Lakers (16-15) They recovered from a disastrous start and stood up, but finally succumbed to a superior green team that left them with a worrying 2-6 since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament. Quite the opposite happens to Boston, which after falling in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup has accumulated a fabulous 8-1.

The entire starting quintet of Joe Mazzulla’s team achieved double figures in points, with Kristaps Porzingis (28 points and 11 rebounds) and Jayson Tatum (25 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists) as top scorers.

Jaylen Brown (19 points) went from better to less and Derrick White (18 points and 11 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday (18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists) shone as all-purpose and essential agents.

The Lakers had a majestic Anthony Davis (40 points and 13 rebounds) and Taurean Prince scored 17 points with 5 triples, but they missed the highest-scoring version of LeBron James, who five days after turning 39, contributed 16 points (5 of 14 shooting), 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Starter sweeper

The hit on the Celtics table at the start left all the palm trees in Los Angeles shaking. Brown added two baskets in a row, Holiday joined the party with a triple, Porzingis left a fantastic dunk with an offensive rebound and Brown put the icing on the cake with a triple for a shocking 0-12 in less than three minutes.

Stunned by what was coming at them, the Lakers missed their first five shots and not even Tatum had scored yet. The Celtics star soon joined his teammates’ recital and Boston reached a +18 when only a few minutes of the game had been played (12-30).

The afternoon pointed to a massacre but To the rescue of the Californians came Davis, huge with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Their dominance of the zone was a lifesaver for the Lakers who also closed the quarter with a providential 9-0 run that placed the match within manageable territory (23-32).

Payton Pritchard missed his first three triples but did not lose heart: he made the next two and scored 10 points in a row for the Celtics who were delighted to receive help from their supporting players (34-45 with 7.36 left).

But the rest of the second quarter was a Lakers monologue. Becoming strong in defense and transition, one of the keys to their victory in the NBA In-Season Tournament, those in purple and gold came up with another 9-0 run that He already left them on Boston’s heels (46-47 with 4.51 left).

In addition to the obvious improvement of the local defense, the Celtics entered a period of haste, disorder and abuse of the triple (4 of 12 in the second quarter). They also got a good scare when Brown went to the locker room momentarily after a knee to the back from LeBron, who was also left lying on the ground but was able to recover.

Perhaps the best example of the Lakers’ growth in that period was Prince, excellent with 11 points and a perfect 3 of 3 in triples.

But he was also the unintentional protagonist of the most spectacular play of the first half. TAtum was running a counterattack to sink a dunk when LeBron caught him from behind with a huge block. The referees called a foul and the Lakers demanded a review, absolutely indignant. Darvin Ham was right: the block had been clean. However, Prince had touched Tatum’s arm before, so the Celtics figure ended up on the personnel line.

Even worse was that the Lakers were already without the two ‘challenges’ of the match before even reaching the intermission. With a 57-58 for Boston, that vibrant and exciting half ended, which left duties for both teams: The Celtics suffered on the perimeter (7 of 24 in triples) and the Lakers lost 8 balls that gave rise to 13 points for their rivals.

Boston in the option

The time in the locker room was very good for the Celtics, who returned with clearer ideas in attack and the focus now in its place. 41 points were scored in that fantastic third period in which Porzingis, with 13 points, made oil every time he crossed paths with a rival forward in the paint; an omnipresent Derrick White did everything and everything well; and Tatum, although he was still very well defended, found a way to leave his mark from the personnel line or by distributing.

Boston’s tireless and suffocating pace began to take its toll on the Lakers, in which the best version of LeBron did not appear. They clung to two burning nails: a monumental Davis (20 points at halftime, 33 after the first three quarters) and a Prince who continued to unleash heavy artillery from the three-point line.

With 90-99 to face the last quarter, a triple by Al Horford followed by a two plus one by Brown left the Lakers with very few lives (94-108 with 7.58 to go).

In the end, the Celtics, very close to the brilliance of the beginning, once again gave away some spectacular plays, cThey performed wonderfully in the transition and offered moments of perfect ball circulationso the Lakers only had to lower their arms.