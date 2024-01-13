Nea Mărin and the story of life. Who is, in fact, the man Marin Barbu

#Nea #Mărin #story #life #fact #man #Marin #Barbu

Nea Mărin, whose real name is Marin Barbu, is a bubbly character, appreciated by viewers. But until he became known, he had to make a series of sacrifices. He worked since he was a small child and founded a folklore ensemble right in his hometown.

At the age of 65, Nea Mărin, whose real name is Marin Barbu, still remains one of the most popular stars in domestic showbiz. The “Poftiti pe la noi” show from Antena 1 is still appreciated by the public.

The story of Nea Mărin

But, in addition to the image of the “graft to the stars”, Nea Mărin is a famous choreographer and performs with the ensemble she leads. He flirted with traditional dances since his teenage years and worked from a young age.

Nea Mărin entered the hearts of the viewers thanks to the modesty she showed and the way she urges her guests to get down to business. Although he is 65 years old, Marin Barbu is not removed from the field work, whether we are talking about mowing, weeding or other agricultural activities.

He became a choreographer at the age of 15

Choreographer Marin Barbu has known since childhood what discipline entails, and we see this in his shows. The general public only knew the character of Nea Mărin and not the story behind the television star.

Discipline and work became his routine since childhood. At the age of 15, he was already participating in large-scale folklore events. In addition, at the age when teenagers are obsessed with phones and clothes, Nea Mărin took care of the choreography of the Faur Ensemble from the Capital. Born in the village of Conțești, Teleorman, Marin Barbu also stood out with the dance team “Călușarii din Conțești”.

Nea Mărin has been married for over 40 years

As for the educational situation, the choreographer from Antena 1 graduated from the Popular Art School – choreography section. The 1970s found Nea Mărin in a not exactly happy situation. He had to work to support himself, given that he had come to Bucharest to attend pre-university courses.

On a personal level, we can say that Marin Barbu is an example for many stars on the small screens. Nea Mărin has been married for over 40 years to his wife, Maria. During which time she gave birth to two daughters, and now she boasts two grandchildren.

And as the splinter does not jump far from the trunk, the two girls followed in its footsteps. The youngest girl, Larisa, completed her undergraduate studies at the Academy of Economic Studies. He followed a Masters in Ethnology and Folklore. At the same time, Larisa is passionate about dancing, a passion she also teaches as a popular dance teacher, according to Cancan.