Nearly 10% of teens have taken unprescribed diet pills

#teens #unprescribed #diet #pills

Nearly one in ten adolescents have already taken unprescribed and potentially dangerous diet pills, concludes a study led by Australian researcher Natasha Yvonne Hall, published on the journal’s website. Jama (Journal of the American Medical Association). A majority of these adolescents are young girls.

Meta-analyses, a review of all scientific literature on a topic, are the most robust studies. This brings together 90 studies including more than 600,000 participants from twenty-five countries (but not France). If more than half of the studies taken into account were American, strong variations between countries clearly appear.

Three times more in the United States than in South Korea

Thus, the proportion of adolescents having consumed weight-loss medications or food supplements in the last 30 days ranged from 6.7% in Brazil (6.1% in the United States), up to 2.4% in Korea. from South. It is true that there are 10 times fewer overweight people in Korea than in the United States.

Overall, the study concluded that 9% of adolescents have used weight loss products at least once, 6% in the past year, 4% in the last month, 2% in the last week.

What consequences?

The most consumed products were diet pills (or claiming to be such). But laxatives (4% used them at least once) or diuretics (2%) are also used.

These results are alarming, say the authors of the study. Many other studies show that eating disorders and unhealthy weight control practices are indeed associated with psychosocial disorders (but which precede the others): depression, low self-esteem, use of other substances, etc.

Finally, the use of these products during adolescence can have harmful consequences on health and can even contribute to weight gain in adulthood.