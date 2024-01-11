Nearly 10,000 corona deaths worldwide last month, says WHO

#corona #deaths #worldwide #month
AFPVaccines in Indonesia

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 04:12

Because more people have come together during the holidays, the death toll from corona has risen. Nearly 10,000 deaths were reported in December, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In fifty countries that share the number of hospital admissions due to corona, this number increased by 42 percent.

“While 10,000 deaths per month is far fewer than at the peak of the pandemic, this level of preventable deaths is not acceptable,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to Tedros, it is “certain” that the number of cases is actually higher, but that not all governments report this. He calls on governments to monitor and provide continued access to treatments and vaccines. The JN.1 corona virus is now the most common worldwide. That is an omnicron variant, so the current vaccines should offer some protection against this.

More viruses

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for corona, says that there are more respiratory viruses circulating worldwide. She mentioned, among other things, flu, the rhinovirus and pneumonia. “We expect these trends to continue in January through the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere,” the US scientist said, while also noting an increase in the Southern Hemisphere – where it is now summer.

Also Read:  The language of butterflies

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Civil Servants Here Are Angry That Their Salaries Have Been Suddenly Cut, Loot and Burn Shops!
Civil Servants Here Are Angry That Their Salaries Have Been Suddenly Cut, Loot and Burn Shops!
Posted on
The SEC has approved all Bitcoin ETF proposals
The SEC has approved all Bitcoin ETF proposals
Posted on
The Nebula Phenomenon Appears in Outer Space, the Koran and Science Explain the Cause
The Nebula Phenomenon Appears in Outer Space, the Koran and Science Explain the Cause
Posted on
Jennifer Lopez’s first single in ten years is a musical structure: full of samples of old songs | Show
Jennifer Lopez’s first single in ten years is a musical structure: full of samples of old songs | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News