Nearly 10,000 corona deaths worldwide last month, says WHO

#corona #deaths #worldwide #month

AFPVaccines in Indonesia

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 04:12

Because more people have come together during the holidays, the death toll from corona has risen. Nearly 10,000 deaths were reported in December, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In fifty countries that share the number of hospital admissions due to corona, this number increased by 42 percent.

“While 10,000 deaths per month is far fewer than at the peak of the pandemic, this level of preventable deaths is not acceptable,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to Tedros, it is “certain” that the number of cases is actually higher, but that not all governments report this. He calls on governments to monitor and provide continued access to treatments and vaccines. The JN.1 corona virus is now the most common worldwide. That is an omnicron variant, so the current vaccines should offer some protection against this.

More viruses

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for corona, says that there are more respiratory viruses circulating worldwide. She mentioned, among other things, flu, the rhinovirus and pneumonia. “We expect these trends to continue in January through the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere,” the US scientist said, while also noting an increase in the Southern Hemisphere – where it is now summer.