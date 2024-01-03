Nearly 200 ha of rice fields flooded

Flooded rice fields in the Beroroha district, Atsimo-Andrefana region

The strong tropical storm “Alvaro” hit hard in the Beroroha district, Atsimo-Andrefana region. During the day of January 1, in its trajectory, from Cape Vincent 30km north of Morombe, traveling north of Sakaraha, Beroroha and continuing towards the Haute-Matsiatra region, Alvaro brought a lot of rain. The Beroroha district is bordered by the Mangoky River, which has burst its banks to flood rice fields. 200 ha of rice fields are reported by the prefectural risk and disaster management committee (CPGRC) of the Atsimo-Andrefana region. Homes were also devastated and electricity supply relay poles toppled onto the streets.

However, no loss of life has been reported in Beroroha district, nor in other districts of the Atsimo-Andrefana region, so far. In the Morombe district, the cyclone’s landing point, bringing winds of 100 km/h and gusts of 140 km/h, four hundred and twenty-one people from ninety-nine households were affected.

They are temporarily located in six accommodation sites in the urban commune of Morombe, in Tranompokonolona, ​​in the EPPs of Tsinjorano, Ambohitse, Tsihake, at the CEG Avaradrova and at Saint Joseph College. The CPGRC also reports six completely disheveled classrooms. Among these affected people, one hundred and twenty-seven are children aged 0 to 18. Food left Toliara to help the victims of Morombe. The rain has stopped since yesterday morning in this district.

MiotiSoa Mare