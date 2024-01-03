Nearly $550 million has been wiped from the market

The cryptocurrency market experienced a notable correction on Wednesday, with Bitcoin falling to $41,500.

At the time of publication Bitcoin managed to recover some of the losses and is trading at $42,600 after a 6.8% drop in the last 24 hours and a trading volume of a whopping $42.5 billion.

It was over $547 million liquidated from the market in the last 4 hours only. $505 million was long and only $35 million was short.

The majority of liquidations took place on OKX ($254.5 million) and Binance ($136 million).

Sentiment is more subdued today, with TradingView’s one-day technical analysis no longer painting the same bullish picture we saw until yesterday.

The summary and moving averages point to “neutral” with 10 and 1 signals respectively, while the oscillators indicate “sell” with 2 signals.

The fear and greed index continues to point to “greed” at the 74 level, which may suggest that Bitcoin is overvalued.

Ethereum also saw a drop in price, trading at $2,200 at press time after a 7.75% drop in the last 24 hours and a trading volume of $17 billion.

The top losing cryptocurrencies during this period were Terra Classic (away) and BONKwhich each lost 17% of their value.

