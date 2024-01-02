Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”

#attacks #Brussels #firefighters #emergency #services #paving #stones #face #avoid #scandal

This did not prevent the president of the liberal Brussels firefighters’ union from making a big rant this Tuesday morning, with photos and videos to back it up. We see a police van fleeing several dozen shots of fireworks in Schaerbeek, near the Marbotin city, or other shots of fireworks directly on the facades of houses, an explosion in the middle of the street in Saint-Josse, etc. Eric Labourdette also released the photo of a homemade bomb seized from one of the 206 people arrested during New Year’s Eve.

“The anti-attack plan, including that of Pascal Smet which dates from 2018, is of no use”, indicates Eric Labourdette, who also denounces the prevention campaigns of the Ministry of the Interior – “attacking a firefighter, that has no nothing funny” -, that’s no use either!” ”When prevention achieves nothing, all that remains is repression. Yes, but…. In early December, a police officer spoke. Are the authorities leaving the door open for riots on New Year’s Eve? “Every year, we have to barricade ourselves instead of intervening,” denounced this senior officer, assuring at the same time that in previous years, they received orders not to intervene to avoid confrontation between young people and the police. . Who dares to ask the question? So we deliberately let the emergency services take cobblestones in the face to avoid an escalation?”

Injured during the New Year in Brussels: the police toll revised upwards

96 attacks last year

Has the anti-attack plan launched by Pascal Smet in 2018 not borne fruit as the trade unionist declares? In fact, no. In 2023, Brussels firefighters were victims of around a hundred attacks: 96 in total, including 29 physical attacks, until the end of November according to data provided by the liberal union. This is almost as many as last year: 107 incidents recorded, a quarter of which involved physical violence. But less than in 2021, with 139 attacks recorded in total. However, this is much more than in 2018 (37 attacks including 14 physical) and 2019 (59 attacks including 29 physical).

Also Read:  Action group XR may not block the A10 near Amsterdam, alternative location designated | Domestic

Eric Labourdette strongly regrets the trivialization of the phenomenon. “We have the impression that it is normal for young people to burn cars, attack the emergency services… When it is quite the opposite,” he thunders. “I’m afraid of the reaction of some firefighters in the future. Some may react. To no longer accept being hit in the face. Who can accept this when we come to help people.”

The liberal attacks public authorities. “Has a single politician dared to speak of repression? No one said that what we had put in place had not worked, that the prevention policies had not worked. In some videos, we see thirty people running behind a police suit shooting fireworks. I don’t hear any political leader speaking on the subject. I see this as an admission of powerlessness on the part of our political leaders. No one knows what to do in the face of these phenomena of urban violence. “

As for Pascal Smet’s anti-attack plan, the trade unionist assures that it has not been put in place, in particular its preventive component. “It was about sending firefighters to youth centers, explaining our job to them, encouraging them to apply, etc. Nothing was done. We do not have sufficient staff and the law on working hours prevents us from doing so.”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”
Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”
Posted on
Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages
Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages
Posted on
How to buy a house with no money (or almost no money) in 2024
How to buy a house with no money (or almost no money) in 2024
Posted on
The hoofed devil of the gaming world bids farewell with pockets full to bursting
The hoofed devil of the gaming world bids farewell with pockets full to bursting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News