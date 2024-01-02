Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”

#attacks #Brussels #firefighters #emergency #services #paving #stones #face #avoid #scandal

This did not prevent the president of the liberal Brussels firefighters’ union from making a big rant this Tuesday morning, with photos and videos to back it up. We see a police van fleeing several dozen shots of fireworks in Schaerbeek, near the Marbotin city, or other shots of fireworks directly on the facades of houses, an explosion in the middle of the street in Saint-Josse, etc. Eric Labourdette also released the photo of a homemade bomb seized from one of the 206 people arrested during New Year’s Eve.

“The anti-attack plan, including that of Pascal Smet which dates from 2018, is of no use”, indicates Eric Labourdette, who also denounces the prevention campaigns of the Ministry of the Interior – “attacking a firefighter, that has no nothing funny” -, that’s no use either!” ”When prevention achieves nothing, all that remains is repression. Yes, but…. In early December, a police officer spoke. Are the authorities leaving the door open for riots on New Year’s Eve? “Every year, we have to barricade ourselves instead of intervening,” denounced this senior officer, assuring at the same time that in previous years, they received orders not to intervene to avoid confrontation between young people and the police. . Who dares to ask the question? So we deliberately let the emergency services take cobblestones in the face to avoid an escalation?”

Injured during the New Year in Brussels: the police toll revised upwards

96 attacks last year

Has the anti-attack plan launched by Pascal Smet in 2018 not borne fruit as the trade unionist declares? In fact, no. In 2023, Brussels firefighters were victims of around a hundred attacks: 96 in total, including 29 physical attacks, until the end of November according to data provided by the liberal union. This is almost as many as last year: 107 incidents recorded, a quarter of which involved physical violence. But less than in 2021, with 139 attacks recorded in total. However, this is much more than in 2018 (37 attacks including 14 physical) and 2019 (59 attacks including 29 physical).

Eric Labourdette strongly regrets the trivialization of the phenomenon. “We have the impression that it is normal for young people to burn cars, attack the emergency services… When it is quite the opposite,” he thunders. “I’m afraid of the reaction of some firefighters in the future. Some may react. To no longer accept being hit in the face. Who can accept this when we come to help people.”

The liberal attacks public authorities. “Has a single politician dared to speak of repression? No one said that what we had put in place had not worked, that the prevention policies had not worked. In some videos, we see thirty people running behind a police suit shooting fireworks. I don’t hear any political leader speaking on the subject. I see this as an admission of powerlessness on the part of our political leaders. No one knows what to do in the face of these phenomena of urban violence. “

As for Pascal Smet’s anti-attack plan, the trade unionist assures that it has not been put in place, in particular its preventive component. “It was about sending firefighters to youth centers, explaining our job to them, encouraging them to apply, etc. Nothing was done. We do not have sufficient staff and the law on working hours prevents us from doing so.”