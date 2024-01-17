Nearly one in ten teenagers have used harmful weight loss products

#ten #teenagers #harmful #weight #loss #products

About 9 percent of teens — especially girls — have used over-the-counter diet pills, laxatives and diuretics in their lifetime, according to a new study. As one of the authors noted, this is a “pretty significant public health issue” for young people around the world.

In 2023, social media has inspired many of the ways we have sought to improve our well-being – but not always for the better.

Some started self-diagnosing themselves after being bombarded with mental health content on TikTok.

Others may have focused too much on body image amid the “heroin chic” resurgence and the incessant influx of “what I eat in a day” videos.

Most notably, the discourse around weight-loss drugs has spread like wildfire online, believed to be influenced by suspicious reports of celebrities using them to shed pounds.

According to a database maintained by the United States Food and Drug Administration, this amounts to a worldwide shortage of ozempic, leaving those who really need the medication unable to fill their prescriptions.

Ozempic injection, which regulates blood sugar and insulin for patients with type 2 diabetes by mimicking a hormone produced in the gut called GLP-1, has become popular because of its blood-reducing side effects. appetite.

Today, the Ozempic hashtag has over a billion views, Variety touted it as ‘Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret,’ Elon Musk tweeted about itand as people who don’t meet the directions for use continue to scramble to get their hands on it, it’s risky alternatives have cropped up in its place.

Due to this craze, it was recently discovered that almost one in ten teenagers have used harmful weight loss products in their lifetime.

This was revealed by a new global study published in Journal of the American Medical Association, which, after evaluating data from 604,552 children aged 18 and under who participated in 90 separate analyzes from different countries, found that approximately 9% of adolescents – especially girls – have used diet pills, laxatives and diuretics without a doctor’s prescription. .