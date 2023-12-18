Neck ache? Discover exercises to alleviate and prevent the problem

#Neck #ache #Discover #exercises #alleviate #prevent #problem

In the midst of an increasingly technological era characterized by increasing dependence on electronic devices and an increasingly sedentary lifestyle, a problem is affecting more and more people: neck pain.

Discomfort, which is often considered common, stands out as a public health problem, affecting people of all ages and lifestyles.

The Folha Vitória report sought to understand the causes of neck pain, the highest risk factors, what the problem can trigger if it is not treated correctly and at what ages it tends to occur most frequently.

To do this, he spoke with physiotherapist José Ordenes. See what the expert said on the subject.

1. What can cause neck pain?

A: All pain in the musculoskeletal area is of multifactorial origin, and in the neck region it is no different, it can be due to muscular tension which can be created by stress or overload due to excessive physical exercise.

It can also be caused by injuries such as torticollis or trauma, and degenerative conditions such as cervical osteoarthritis, parrot beak or disc herniation, but it is worth remembering that psychological stress and ergonomic factors can also contribute to pain.

2. Are neck pain common at any time of life?

A: Neck pain is common in all age groups, but the causes tend to vary. In young people, factors such as sports injuries and muscle stress are more prevalent, while in older people, degenerative and arthritic conditions are more common.

3. Do many people tend to be affected by the problem?

A: Neck pain is a common musculoskeletal complaint, affecting a wide portion of the population. Studies indicate that the prevalence of neck pain in adults varies globally, being a condition that affects the quality of life for many.

4. Is the pain, in general, due to the spine?

A: Neck pain is often associated with problems in the cervical spine, which can include intervertebral discs, joints, nerves and muscles. Injury or degenerative conditions in this area can cause pain.

5. Does strengthening your back help prevent neck pain?

A: Strengthening and stretching exercises for the neck and back are essential in preventing pain. They help maintain muscle and joint health, contributing to the proper functionality of the cervical spine.

6. Do cell phones contribute to the increase in the problem among the population? Even younger?

A: Prolonged use of mobile devices can contribute to neck pain, especially among younger people. Muscle tension due to prolonged holding of a position may be a contributing factor.

Exercise tips to prevent neck pain

Although preventive measures are important to avoid the problem, professional intervention also plays a crucial role in well-being. Therefore, individuals who experience constant neck pain should seek the guidance of doctors, physical therapists or pain specialists for an accurate diagnosis and an appropriate treatment plan.

“Exercises that promote flexibility and strengthening of the neck and back muscles are recommended. Exercises such as cervical rotations and tilts, and strengthening of the scapular and shoulder muscles are beneficial”, explains José Ordenes.

Pain relief treatments

According to the physiotherapist, before starting treatment for neck pain, it is necessary to evaluate patients based on their individualities and complaints. To do this, it is necessary to undergo a detailed clinical evaluation.

“Options include physiotherapy with manual therapy techniques, therapeutic exercises, heat treatments, and in some cases, pain relief medications. The approach must be personalized and based on the best available evidence”, he concludes.

