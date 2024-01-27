Neflix viewers ‘blown away’ by new series with Sofia Vergara | RTL Boulevard

#Neflix #viewers #blown #series #Sofia #Vergara #RTL #Boulevard

Griselda, which has been on Netflix since January 25, revolves around the life of the smart and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who founded one of the most profitable cartels in history. With a deadly combination of unexpected cruelty and charm, Griselda effortlessly balanced business interests and family matters in 1970s-80s Miami, earning her the nickname “The Godmother.”

In advance, there is a rather skeptical reaction when people hear that Sofia will play the role of Griselda. In terms of appearance, there are few similarities and people wonder whether Sofia can play such a cruel business woman. However, those doubts appear to be completely unfounded, because on X the actress is flooded with compliments about her acting performance. Viewers indicate that they ‘can’t get enough’ of the series and think Sofia should receive an award for her performance.

Also Read:  George Simion admits that he walked the streets drunk

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Dystopika is coming, in which you can create your own futuristic cyberpunk city
Dystopika is coming, in which you can create your own futuristic cyberpunk city
Posted on
A 30-year-old man working as a system administrator in the United States refused to return to Taiwan to serve in the military and was transferred… The verdict is out | Society | CTWANT
A 30-year-old man working as a system administrator in the United States refused to return to Taiwan to serve in the military and was transferred… The verdict is out | Society | CTWANT
Posted on
Neflix viewers ‘blown away’ by new series with Sofia Vergara | RTL Boulevard
Neflix viewers ‘blown away’ by new series with Sofia Vergara | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Anderlecht finds a new goalkeeper in Denmark with Mads Kikkenborg
Anderlecht finds a new goalkeeper in Denmark with Mads Kikkenborg
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News