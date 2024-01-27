Neflix viewers ‘blown away’ by new series with Sofia Vergara | RTL Boulevard

#Neflix #viewers #blown #series #Sofia #Vergara #RTL #Boulevard

Griselda, which has been on Netflix since January 25, revolves around the life of the smart and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who founded one of the most profitable cartels in history. With a deadly combination of unexpected cruelty and charm, Griselda effortlessly balanced business interests and family matters in 1970s-80s Miami, earning her the nickname “The Godmother.”

In advance, there is a rather skeptical reaction when people hear that Sofia will play the role of Griselda. In terms of appearance, there are few similarities and people wonder whether Sofia can play such a cruel business woman. However, those doubts appear to be completely unfounded, because on X the actress is flooded with compliments about her acting performance. Viewers indicate that they ‘can’t get enough’ of the series and think Sofia should receive an award for her performance.