Negative thinking…harms the brain and destroys health

#Negative #thinking…harms #brain #destroys #health

When our brain is constantly on high alert, it can make us anxious and stressed, and it is as if our psychological muscles can never relax, they are always tense because of a battle that will never come.

London – Al Arabiya.net

Published on: January 08, 2024: 04:52 PM GST Last updated: January 08, 2024: 06:48 PM GST

Many people tend to think in a negative and pessimistic way without paying attention to the harms of this way of thinking and without realizing the extent of the damage that this way of thinking causes. In fact, most people do not expect the extent of the damage caused by “negative thinking” to health in general.

A report published by the specialized website “Power of Positivity,” and seen by “Al Arabiya.net,” concluded that “negative thinking” leads to a lot of damage to mental and physical health, and that it “can lead to increased levels of stress, anxiety, and depression.” Which means that it ultimately destroys a person’s health.

The report says that in the long term, “negative thinking” can lead a person to a number of risks, the most important of which is that “the immune system can be compromised, our digestive and reproductive systems can suffer from disorders, and we can even experience changes in the structure and function of the brain.” “Especially in areas associated with memory and emotion.”

The report notes, “When our brain is constantly on high alert, it can make us anxious and stressed. It is as if our psychological muscles can never relax. They are always tense because of a battle that will never come. Over time, this can lead to “Burnout, where we feel mentally and physically exhausted, even when we’re not doing any physical activity. It’s a condition that can drain our joy, reduce our productivity, and cloud our ability to enjoy life.”

(expressive)

Scientists say that there are “chemical effects of negativity and pessimism, as our brains create a mixture of chemicals that shape our mood and perceptions, and when we are optimistic and happy, our brain rewards us with neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which makes us feel better. And when we have negative thinking, it is “It’s like putting a damper on these feel-good chemicals.”

Scientists add, “Over time, negative thinking can lead to the emergence of a chemical environment in our brain that is more conducive to depression and anxiety.”

Scientists confirm that “just as negative thinking can lead to negative changes, the opposite is also true, as positive thinking can work to build and strengthen the structure of the brain, and activities that promote positive thinking and emotions that support positive relationships can strengthen neural pathways, and therefore, they are “Supports emotional resilience, cognitive flexibility, and overall mental health.”

The report on the “Power of Positivity” website concludes by recommending a number of things in order to get rid of “negative thinking”, the most important of which are:

Mindfulness, meditation, visualizing a brighter outcome, taking a walk in nature, finding new hobbies, and other positive and joyful actions. The report says, “A positive mindset is like a garden that requires regular care. It is not enough to plant seeds, but we must also water them and protect them from weeds. It means actively looking for things to be grateful for and finding the good in difficult situations.”

Read also