Neglect Syndrome That Causes Shaving One Side of the Face

When we say “neglect syndrome”, the first thing that comes to mind may be a problem that arises from neglect in childhood, but the situation we will talk about shortly is much different and interesting.

If you’ve ever seen someone who shaved only one side of their face or wore only one shoe and thought “marginal”, that person is actually, May have neglect syndrome.

How this interesting syndrome arises, What symptoms you have and let’s see if there is a cure.

First of all, how does this “neglect syndrome” occur?

People with neglect syndrome usually parietal lob They have suffered a damage or blow to the side lobe of the brain (the part that allows us to perceive and pay attention to the environment).

And also tumor or stroke It may also occur in such situations. While the right side of our brain controls the left side of the body, the left side of our brain controls the right side of our body, so the area where the damage is received is important.

For example, a person who has damage to the left side of the brain may experience pain coming from the right side. indifferent and unresponsive to any stimulus can stay. For example, he may eat only the left side of the food on his plate and leave the right side aside.

People suffering from the syndrome do not have any problems with vision.

Patients who have nothing to do with an eye disorder actually only have impaired visual attention. So the person can focus attention on the neglected party can also see stimuli on that side.

People with the syndrome face very interesting and difficult situations.

In fact, this syndrome is roughly defined as: “personal negligence” and “external world-based neglect.” A person suffering from personal neglect syndrome experiences a disconnection with a part of his or her own body.

For example just to the side that is not neglected She may wear make-up or shave one side of her face. to the neglected side You may not feel it when you touch it.

People with external world-based neglect find it difficult to adapt to the outside world. “Draw me a clock.” If you just say Can draw numbers 12 to 6 and can even put the entire number 12 on one half of the hour. Eating only one side of the food on the plate is also caused by negligence based on the outside world.

Other interesting symptoms are as follows:

Hitting objects on the neglected side

Not feeling sensations such as touches, warmth or coldness on the neglected side

Not using the limbs on the neglected side even though there is no paralysis

Drawing half of the pictures

Inability to hear from the neglected party

So is there a cure for this?

Yes, according to stage and size neglect syndrome can be intervened. For this purpose, people from many different professional groups such as neuropsychologists, therapists, speech language pathologists, neurological music therapists, linguists specializing in language and speech disorders, and physiotherapists can be consulted.

In the treatment of the syndrome, which usually occurs on the left side, visual scanning training, closing the eye on the healthy side, training to increase attention span, neck muscle vibration therapy, mental image training, virtual reality training Many methods can be used, such as:

