Neglected giraffe Benito moves from cold Mexican border town to eternal spring inland

Benito is fed before the long journey begins.Image AFP

The 4.5 meter long Benito is not the first (and certainly not the last) exotic animal that had to suffer for a long time in a substandard Mexican zoo. Only when citizens took to social media en masse did local and national politicians take action and the giraffe’s life took a turn for the better.

The three-year-old animal grew up in a zoo in the warm northwestern state of Sinaloa. He could not stay there because his two housemates were a couple and his caregivers feared that rivalry would arise between the males. So he moved to a city park in Ciudad Juárez, a city on the country’s northern border that has become internationally infamous for ruthless drug violence.

In the summer, Benito had to endure temperatures of over 40 degrees, even under the small shelter under which he could shelter from the sun. The state of Chihauhua also experienced its driest year ever last year. And in winter it can freeze at night in the border city. Activists recently reported frozen drool on the animal’s mouth.

A lone predecessor of Benito in Ciuda Juárez, the giraffe Modesto, died of a heart attack in 2022 after twenty years. Modesto reportedly had no ears, they had frozen off. His only companion was an ostrich.

Indignant citizens went to war on social media last year and spent months discussing Benito’s sad fate. Local politicians at the municipal and state level continued to point fingers at each other until Benito received national media attention and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his support for the animal.

The truck with Benito on board arrives at the animal park in Puebla.Image

This week the time had come. In a five-meter-high cage, Benito moved from northern Mexico to the central state of Puebla on the back of a truck. After a journey of almost 2,000 kilometers and more than 30 hours, the animal arrived at Africam Safari, a private animal park where care for the residents is a priority.

It finds ‘eternal spring’ there, the temperature rarely drops below 6 degrees and rarely rises above 26. Moreover, the giraffe can join three female conspecifics here.

Benito’s ordeal is over. Other animals are less lucky. Let’s also save the elephant Ely, someone responded to X when hearing the news about Benito. That elephant languishes in loneliness in a zoo in Mexico City.

Even less exotic animals in Mexico are still victims of the human urge to use them for entertainment. In December, the Supreme Court struck down a ban on bullfighting in Mexico’s largest bullring after a year and a half. Next weekend the bulls will go to battle again in the famous bull ring of Mexico City.

