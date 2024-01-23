“Negligence and negligence.” Sawiris comments on the Mariouteya accident

10:33 PM Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Mariouteya accident

Books – Muhammad Shaker
Businessman engineer Naguib Sawiris commented on the collision that occurred this afternoon at the top of the ring road in the Mariouteya area.

Sawiris said through his official account on the “X” website on Tuesday: “The Mariouteya incident is a mirror of the failure, negligence, and laziness in which we live… The trailer transport vehicle is essentially prohibited from being present at the scene of the heinous incident… May God have mercy on the victims.”

He added: “Basically, this is a trailer that is forbidden from entering the bridge.”

The examination revealed that the driver of the trailer had a misaligned steering wheel and collided with 8 cars. Which led to one of them falling.

The Public Prosecution was tasked with downloading surveillance cameras in the vicinity of a collision between a heavy truck and 8 other cars, to determine the identity of the person responsible for the accident. It also ordered the assignment of an expert from Giza Traffic to determine the causes of the accident.

The prosecution ordered to listen to the statements of eyewitnesses about the incident, and also ordered that detective investigations into the incident be conducted quickly.

The ring road accident resulted in the injury of the jumbo driver and his companion, and they were taken to Al-Haram Hospital for treatment.

