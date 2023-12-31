Negoiță’s New Year’s Eve at “Hala Laminor” is at the risk of diners. The ISU explained why it only issued fines and did NOT stop him

#Negoițăs #Years #Eve #Hala #Laminor #risk #diners #ISU #explained #issued #fines #stop

The New Year’s Eve organized by the mayor Robert Negoiță in Hala Laminor is at the risk of the participants, because the location does not have a fire permit. The ISU reported that it issued fines of 420,000 lei, but did not stop the activity.

The Bucharest Emergency Situations Inspectorate explained on Saturday, in a statement, why the location where at least 3,000 people will spend the night between years – according to the tickets sold – does not have an emergency security authorization. The ISU statement comes after long controversies in the public space on this topic. The representatives of the institution patronized by the mayor of sector 3, Robert Negoiță, did not deny the lack of fire safety authorization for the Laminor Hall – rebuilt by PS3 – but insisted that they had provided all the technical means to avoid any tragedy.

“On 02.06.2021, ALGORITHM CONSTRUCTII S3 SRL (of the mayor’s office of Sector 3, no) submitted to the ISU B-IF the technical documentation for obtaining the fire safety approval for the Laminor Hall. As a result of analyzing this request, on 29.09.2021, ISU B-IF issued the fire safety notice. According to the provisions of Law 307/2006 on fire protection, the fire safety permit must be requested and obtained before starting construction work and/or changing the destination of a building. The obligation to request falls exclusively on the investor/beneficiary of the construction. The holder of the approval also has the obligation to apply for the fire safety authorization after the reception at the end of the works or before putting into operation the constructions or facilities for which the approval was obtained. ❗️We make it clear that the ISU BIF has not received, until this moment, any request for the release of the fire safety permit”!, the Bucharest firefighters sent.

Measures taken: fines also paid by citizens. Why didn’t New Year’s Eve stop?

The firefighters gave fines of 420,000 lei, including the company of the City Hall of Sector 3, which, of course, will be paid indirectly from public money, i.e. from the fees and taxes that will be paid by the inhabitants of Sector 3, which will be increased from January 1, 2024, to the level of the whole country.

“Since public events were held in the Laminor Hall, for the safety of the participants, the prevention inspectors performed 8 controls, following which 36 contraventional sanctions were applied, including 14 fines, in the amount of 420,000 lei. These concerned both the local public authority, represented by the ALGORITHM CONSTRUCTII S3 SRL Company, and the event organizers who rented part of the hall space. ISU B-IF also notified the local public authority, meaning that the continuation of operation without a fire safety authorization attracts contraventional sanctions, according to the law. Such notifications were also submitted by the structures with responsibilities on the line of public order, in order to maintain the optimal safety climate.”

The Bucharest firefighters also explained why the measure of stopping the activity was NOT taken: “For the application of the contraventional sanction of stopping the operation, none of the criteria provided by HGR no. serious failure of the fire safety requirement in terms of endangering the lives of the occupants and the intervention forces, not ensuring the stability of the load-bearing elements, respectively limiting the spread of fire and smoke inside the building and in the vicinity. If within this objective New Year’s Eve 2024 will be organized, with the participation of the public, we mention that this activity will be carried out in violation of the Law, in which case the exclusive responsibility regarding this situation rests with the beneficiary of the investment, as provided by art. 57^1 of Law no. 307 of 2006. At the same time, this communication has the role of informing the participants of the respective event about the actual situation! The obligation of our institution is to apply the sanctions that are imposed for the violation of fire safety requirements that may endanger the safety of citizens. Also, since the mission of our institution is to maintain a climate of security for citizens, the location in question will be assigned public order and emergency devices adapted to the specifics of the event.” “Laminor Hall” is an objective taken over by the Sector 3 City Hall in 2014 in order to restore, consolidate and arrange this hall, located in bd. Bessarabia no. 256, sector 3, Bucharest. The necessary intervention works for the safety, rehabilitation and consolidation of the historical monument “Hala Laminor” were carried out by the ALGORITHM CONSTRUCTII S3 SRL Company

