Negotiations advance to export Paraguayan bananas to Chile

By PortalPortuario Editorial/IP Agency

He National Plant and Seed Quality and Health Service (Senave) reported the progress in the possibility of exporting Paraguayan bananas to the Chile and achieve greater benefits for national producers.

The president of Senave, Pastor Soriaindicated that the institution officially received the report from the Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) of Chileabout the technical mission that verified last month the production, packaging, sampling, analysis and shipping processes of Paraguayan bananas.

In this regard, he explained that the recommendation of a minimum adaptation of infrastructure to the packaging plant was received, and that once the evidence of compliance is submitted, the SAG will proceed to authorize exports, which is estimated to occur this month. .

The announcement was made during a meeting held with authorities and representatives of the National Intersectoral Banana Competitiveness Table, of the Paraguayan Chamber of Bananas and Pineapples (Capabap)of the Municipality of Tembiaporá, producers of Caaguazú and San Pedro, and the Senator, José Ledesma, linked to the item.

For its part, Aldo Fanego, President of Capabapindicated that the Chilean market represents a very important opportunity for the sector, especially now, taking into account the inconveniences that the banana trade with Argentina is going through, and highlighted the effort and years of work of the banana sector, as well as the support of Senave. .

Soria, finally, expressed that the Chilean market constitutes a door to other markets and that with the superior quality of the Paraguayan banana, added to the technology and knowledge applied in production, it will surely be possible to access the products in a short time. themselves.

