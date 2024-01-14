Negotiations start in January. João Neves becomes a priority for United

Manchester United will start talks at the beginning of the year to sign João Neves from Benfica in the next summer market, according to the Mirror

The defensive midfielder, who only turned 19 in September, has already established himself as a starter for the current champion under the command of coach Roger Schmidt. The Portuguese international played 27 games in all competitions and also made his senior debut for the A team this season, having been called up three times for Euro 2024 qualification.

The midfielder has a buyout clause of 120 million euros, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem for the Red Devils. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, 71, who acquired United for 25 percent on Christmas Eve, is determined to improve the squad this year.

Neves, who played nine Champions League games, is seen as a priority investment after a difficult season for the Old Trafford club. However, Roger Schmidt ruled out the possibility of Neves leaving this month, insisting that no one in his squad will be sold by the club mid-season. “We’re halfway through the season and we have big goals. We’re certainly not going to let any of these players leave. We need them and nobody wants to leave, so there’s no doubt.”

Neves has a contract until 2028 and United will have to be patient to land João Neves, but they are prepared to start working on the ground in January.

