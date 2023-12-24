Nehammer appeals for solidarity at Christmas – Politics

#Nehammer #appeals #solidarity #Christmas #Politics

24.12.2023 18:02

(Akt. 24.12.2023 18:10)

Nehammer appeals to “discover the middle” ©APA/ORF

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) appealed for solidarity in society at Christmas. In the ORF fundraising program “Licht ins Dunkel” he called for people to “discover more of the middle again”; there was “a lot of space for encounters.” Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen spoke about the topic of peace. He was grateful to have grown up in a peaceful country and spoke of a “privilege of birth.”

Nehammer and Van der Bellen emphasized the importance of volunteer work and willingness to donate. Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) wants to not just argue against each other, but also look to where something is successful. He wanted to spread good news on Christmas morning – CO2 emissions in Austria are likely to have fallen in 2023. FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl also pleaded for cohesion and commonality in the country in a broadcast. In this way, democracy can become so strong “that we can defeat the many threats, ignorance, paternalism and oppression.”

When it comes to the situation of people with disabilities, Austria is far from reaching its goal, said Kogler. However, progress has been made in accessibility at train stations, for example. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler appealed for disabled people to receive a salary, not just pocket money. At the moment, the standard education system focuses too much on what someone can’t do, said NEOS National Council member Helmut Brandstätter, who saw room for improvement. This is particularly a problem for people with disabilities; the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has not yet been implemented satisfactorily. The focus of “Light in the Dark” is on supporting physically and intellectually impaired people as well as psychosocially disadvantaged families with children.

The time in which Jesus was born in Bethlehem was not a peaceful one, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn on ORF drew parallels to the present, which is characterized, among other things, by wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. However, the Christmas story shows that God is on the side of the weak. Diakonie director Maria Katharina Moser also emphasized that Christmas is a festival of hope.

After reports on Saturday evening of a possible planned terrorist attack on Vienna, but also Cologne and Madrid, Schönborn also expressed his gratitude for the vigilance of the executive. Chief Rabbi Jaron Engelmayer reported a worrying increase in anti-Semitism, and expressed his gratitude for the clear signal from politicians that they would continue to guarantee Jewish life.

Youth State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, Family Minister Susanne Raab (both ÖVP) and Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) were also on the donation phone. During the morning broadcast, the “Ö3 Christmas miracle” also came to an end. The campaign raised 5,239,214 euros, with Ö3 listeners able to order music requests and at the same time donate to the “Licht ins Dunkel” emergency aid fund. So far, 320,000 euros have been raised for families in need through the “Ö3 Wundertüte”, in which cell phones are donated, it said in a press release.

For “Light in the Dark” people in Austria had donated 18,529,472 euros by 5 p.m. on Sunday (Christmas Eve), according to an ORF broadcast that evening. In view of the difficult economic conditions, high inflation and multiple crises, this is “a special sign of great solidarity,” the ORF noted.