Neither act of force from Soler nor farewell from Ximo: the honoree was Santos Cerdán

#act #force #Soler #farewell #Ximo #honoree #Santos #Cerdán

ELCHE. In politics there is a risk that when you change the date of an event, the setting is no longer the same. The Christmas dinner of the PSPV of the province of Alicante was scheduled for December 1 and was going to serve to showcase two things: a commitment to the strength of Alejandro Soler, con Ximo Puig crestfallen after being left out of the Executive, and, at the same time, offering harmony with Ferraz. Fifteen days later, The connotations of the event held this Saturday in Elche are different.

It was not the act desired by Soler and his people, although it was a show of strength: few structures are capable of bringing together 500 members who check out; It was the farewell of Ximo Puig, who in the morning had announced his departure and call for an extraordinary congress of the PSPV. But it was a farewell rare, decaffeinatedso the main honoree was Santos Cerdanhe Number Three of the PSOE and responsible for channel the agreement –among others – with Junts, which has allowed Pedro Sánchez to revalidate the presidency of the Government.

Although everyone showed good agreement and the event brought together old people from the area – there they left Blas Bernal or Martín Sevilla-, there was more satisfaction than fervor. Satisfaction for having managed to maintain the Government of Spain, in the Sumar coalition and for having made it possible for Sánchez to have one more mandate (it remains to be known how long it lasts). Hence all the congratulations went to Santos Cerdán. Yes, there were words of praise towards Ximo Puig and towards his eight years of management at the head of the Palau, but in the background what really exists It is the need to turn the corner and look for a future that allows the PSPV to compete to govern the Generalitat again, and many other town councils that fell on March 28.

And given this scenario, the big question is whether there will be agreement between the big families to place, mainly, the Minister of Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, at the head of the general secretariat. But Santos Cerdán, as he had said in the morning, insisted that the militants have the last word. “Faced with the new challenges of the PSPSV, as I have said in the National Committee, we will respect what the Valencian militancy decides,” the Secretary of Organization concluded in his speech. Until that moment, Cerdán had not said a word about how the future of the Valencian socialists would be resolved. What’s more, he had dedicated himself to highlighting Sánchez’s management, to remember the discomforts and insults that the PSOE has suffered in recent months and to be clear about what the future objectives are. “We have many challenges ahead of us and we are certain that the previous work of the previous legislature of this country is robust because we are growing and will grow in 2024. Our levels are record high. With quality work, with two million more workers and we have dedicated ourselves body and soul to helping the vulnerable and building coexistence,” Cerdán added.

“People said no to a right-wing and ultra-right government, a government of hate. Now we are going for 4 more years of stability of coexistence and progress, with the government of Pedro Sánchez because the real threat is hate speech from the extreme right and the reduction of rights,” she praised.

For its part, the provincial secretary, Alejandro Soler, He began his speech by thanking “the presence of all the attendees with this injection of socialism.” In addition, he also thanked Santos Cerdán for his presence at this event “after the last few weeks of extreme activity in the government.” “From the PSOE we thank you for your great work to dialogue and finally reach agreements that will lead Spain to continue on the path of the social values ​​that identify us as a party.”

Furthermore, Soler added that “the right is hyperventilating. They were handing out ministries, they took it for granted that they would enter the government. But the elections have given them bad news and the PSOE governs again.” Both Soler and Cerdán have lavished more praise on Puig. He praised his character and approach and said that thanks to him the reputation of Valencians was recovered. Of what will happen in the future and their aspirations, not even mu. Santos Cerdán has described Puig’s announcement as a achievement that honors him and has also valued his honesty and good work in recent years.

Also the general secretary of the PSPV PSOE of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has intervened to “thank everyone present because together we have changed this Community. Together we have launched a project that will last. In these 8 years we have changed this Community. Arithmetic has not allowed us to continue governing. “We are going to fight following the rules.”

Puig has also stated that “Spain is moving forward with a socialist government. We are seeing how things have changed in our land. Fiscal policy is a good example. Here the first measure of the right is that those who have more pay less, and we are not going to let them miss a single one.”

In this event, which was attended by a multitude of public officials, national and provincial deputies, mayors, councilors, and members of civil society, they also participated. the general secretary of the PSOE of Alicante, Miguel Millana, the mayor of Xixona and deputy spokesperson of the Alicante Provincial Council, Isabel López, and the coordinator of the socialist group of the Valencian Cortes, Mayte García.