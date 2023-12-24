Neither Cruz Azul nor América, the club that would bring Ochoa back, have already made calls

#Cruz #Azul #América #club #bring #Ochoa #calls

The team that can bring Ochoa back December 24, 2023 · 08:39 a.m.

The Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa There would be a real crossroads for 2024 since his team Salernitana would be fighting relegation in the Italian league, this would make the Mexican goalkeeper analyze his future since he does not want to lose competition rhythm and be considered the number one goalkeeper of the Mexican team for the World Cup 2026.

Although the first option always ends up being America Currently the team is made up of Luis Angel Malagonso it seems complex that the two goalkeepers of the tricolor team are on the same team, on the other hand, the name of Guillermo Ochoa in Cruz Azul, but the goalkeeper is aware that he has no affinity with said team and they would also not be able to pay the salary he demands to return.

According to different Monterrey media, one of the possibilities that Guillermo Ochoa to return to Mexico is the Tigres team. In fact, Mauricio Culebro He was the one who brought him to America in his second stage and with whom the Mexican goalkeeper has a very good relationship. Furthermore, there would be the presence of Robert Dante Siboldi Ochoa’s childhood idol, who could convince him to sign for the feline team.

According to the report by journalist Antonio Vélez, there would already be calls from the Tigres board to convince Guillermo Ochoawho would have some conditions to return to Mexico, among which would be ownership, a high salary and of course a comfortable place to live during the season in which Ochoa is playing the tournaments in the Mexican League with the team’s shirt. .

The teams where Guillermo Ochoa has played