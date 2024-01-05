Neither restaurants nor hotels take advantage of the Arandina-Real Madrid

#restaurants #hotels #advantage #ArandinaReal #Madrid

The hoteliers agree: if the match that Arandina and Real Madrid were going to play in the Copa del Rey had fallen on a Sunday, instead of this Saturday, the panorama would be very different, but since it is Three Kings’ Day, the Aranda hospitality industry already has The poster has been fully posted for a long time. “We have been full for Saturday for days but the phone doesn’t stop ringing. I estimate that we have already said ‘no’ to more than 400 people. It’s incredible and a shame because the next day, Sunday, we are almost empty. Here on Sunday I only have two reservations, of 3 and 4 people each,” explains Pablo Palomero, the manager of the El Ciprés steakhouse, in the Jardines de don Diego, with an eye also on any other weekend in January. or even February, since they are the weakest months of the year.

After a very complicated pandemic, especially in Aranda de Duero where there were early and unexpected closures, the hospitality industry has experienced a “wonderful” year in 2023. “We have worked hard; During the week we have worked phenomenally and on the weekends it has been truly crazy, completely overwhelmed,” he points out, knowing that now the problem is finding staff in a society in which few want to work in the hospitality industry. “The mentality has changed with the pandemic.”

Unlike companies, which “you can see that they are tightening their belts,” in individuals “it seems like the world is ending.” “It’s crazy both day and night.”

LORETO VELÁZQUEZ / ARANDA

In his case, although he specializes in suckling pig roasted in a wood-fired oven, and it is one of the star products on the menu and one of the most requested by tourists, among the locals the meat triumphs: the sirloins and the entrecôtes.

Months

With 35 years of history, El Ciprés knows very well which months are the busiest for work of the year. “January and especially February tend to be the weakest. On the contrary, August, September and October are generally very intense months of work. In my case, I usually take vacations in June and July because with the heat they are months in which people usually go to the beach,” he analyzes.

Aranda is famous for its roast lambLoreto Velázquez

At Casa Florencio, another of the most famous steakhouses in Aranda de Duero, history repeats itself. “We are receiving a lot of calls but we were already full for Three Kings Day before finding out about Real Madrid,” says manager Rafael Miquel.

Hotels

The echo of the match between Arandina and Real Madrid is not being felt in the hotels either. “We are noticing it more in restaurants than in the two hotels we have, 2 and 4 stars,” they explain from the Tudanca hotel, convinced that the game will attract, above all, people from Aranda and the region, who do not need a room. of hotel.

Where you will surely notice the day of this historic day in the Ribera del Duero will be in the many bars of the city and the region. “Since it is at 9:30 p.m., a lot of people are going to come to spend the day or afternoon and then many will watch it on television while having a drink with friends,” says a hotelier.