Neither restaurants nor hotels take advantage of the Arandina-Real Madrid

#restaurants #hotels #advantage #ArandinaReal #Madrid

The hoteliers agree: if the match that Arandina and Real Madrid were going to play in the Copa del Rey had fallen on a Sunday, instead of this Saturday, the panorama would be very different, but since it is Three Kings’ Day, the Aranda hospitality industry already has The poster has been fully posted for a long time. “We have been full for Saturday for days but the phone doesn’t stop ringing. I estimate that we have already said ‘no’ to more than 400 people. It’s incredible and a shame because the next day, Sunday, we are almost empty. Here on Sunday I only have two reservations, of 3 and 4 people each,” explains Pablo Palomero, the manager of the El Ciprés steakhouse, in the Jardines de don Diego, with an eye also on any other weekend in January. or even February, since they are the weakest months of the year.

After a very complicated pandemic, especially in Aranda de Duero where there were early and unexpected closures, the hospitality industry has experienced a “wonderful” year in 2023. “We have worked hard; During the week we have worked phenomenally and on the weekends it has been truly crazy, completely overwhelmed,” he points out, knowing that now the problem is finding staff in a society in which few want to work in the hospitality industry. “The mentality has changed with the pandemic.”

Unlike companies, which “you can see that they are tightening their belts,” in individuals “it seems like the world is ending.” “It’s crazy both day and night.”

Also Read:  the unprecedented eleven that Enderson Moreira tested in celestial practice

LORETO VELÁZQUEZ / ARANDA

In his case, although he specializes in suckling pig roasted in a wood-fired oven, and it is one of the star products on the menu and one of the most requested by tourists, among the locals the meat triumphs: the sirloins and the entrecôtes.

Months

With 35 years of history, El Ciprés knows very well which months are the busiest for work of the year. “January and especially February tend to be the weakest. On the contrary, August, September and October are generally very intense months of work. In my case, I usually take vacations in June and July because with the heat they are months in which people usually go to the beach,” he analyzes.

Aranda is famous for its roast lambLoreto Velázquez

At Casa Florencio, another of the most famous steakhouses in Aranda de Duero, history repeats itself. “We are receiving a lot of calls but we were already full for Three Kings Day before finding out about Real Madrid,” says manager Rafael Miquel.

Hotels

The echo of the match between Arandina and Real Madrid is not being felt in the hotels either. “We are noticing it more in restaurants than in the two hotels we have, 2 and 4 stars,” they explain from the Tudanca hotel, convinced that the game will attract, above all, people from Aranda and the region, who do not need a room. of hotel.

Where you will surely notice the day of this historic day in the Ribera del Duero will be in the many bars of the city and the region. “Since it is at 9:30 p.m., a lot of people are going to come to spend the day or afternoon and then many will watch it on television while having a drink with friends,” says a hotelier.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Omroep Flevoland – News – A fire-fighting robot and drone; big fire in Rutten in 15 photos
Omroep Flevoland – News – A fire-fighting robot and drone; big fire in Rutten in 15 photos
Posted on
White House: the Russians deployed a North Korean ballistic missile in Ukraine
White House: the Russians deployed a North Korean ballistic missile in Ukraine
Posted on
Series of attacks in Middle East increases risk of escalation of Gaza war | War Israel and Hamas
Series of attacks in Middle East increases risk of escalation of Gaza war | War Israel and Hamas
Posted on
The billionaire space battle heats up as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos takes aim at Elon Musk’s SpaceX
The billionaire space battle heats up as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos takes aim at Elon Musk’s SpaceX
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News