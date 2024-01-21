Nelson the mini pig – 2Doc.nl

Nelson is a mini pig. At least, that is what was said when the Verbeek family bought the cute piglet. But seven years and five hundred kilos later, Nelson proves to be a problem. Brandon (11) is bullied at school because of his pet. The police come to see whether the neighbors are justified in complaining about odor nuisance. The neighborhood and the housing association think it is unacceptable to have such a large, smelly animal in a terraced house.

When mother Angela creates a Facebook page about Nelson that goes viral, everything changes. The family gains national fame and Nelson becomes an internet hit.

Filmmaker Anneke de Lind van Wijngaarden follows the family through all the vicissitudes, with loving close-ups of Nelson, who is stunned by all the commotion he causes. With the voice of Maarten van Rossem, Nelson becomes an even bigger character.

Director: Anneke de Lind van Wijngaarden
Broadcaster: KRO-NCRV
Producent: Hazazah Pictures

