Neocitran boom in pharmacies: Switzerland has the cold wave under control

Published10. January 2024, 10:47

Wave of illness: Neocitran boom in pharmacies: That’s why many people feel sick for so long

Many people are sick in Switzerland and the feeling of simply not being able to get rid of the cold plagues many people. A large pharmacy sells a third more Neocitran than usual.

Switzerland has a wave of illness under control.

The pharmacies also notice this. They sometimes report up to 30 percent higher sales figures for Neocitran.

Many people feel like they won’t be able to get rid of their cold this winter.

Switzerland still has a wave of illnesses firmly under its control.

The reason is many viruses and weakened immune systems.

Pharmacies are noticing this: They are selling more Neocitran because people can no longer control stubborn colds with nasal spray.

The cold wave has Switzerland fully under control. People are constantly sneezing and coughing on trams and buses. It feels like we are dragging ourselves from one virus to another and yet the symptoms never really go away. What’s behind it?

These viruses are circulating

Covid and flu are currently circulating the most, and the RSV virus is also relevant in children, which can cause bronchitis, says infectiologist Philipp Jent from the Inselspital Bern. There has been a high wave of Covid since November, which, according to the doctor, is responsible for around a third of colds and remains at a high level. “Since the first half of December, the flu has been added, which is currently circulating very actively in the population, comparable to other years.”

Family doctor Philippe Luchsinger also confirms this. The flu had become increasingly common before the holidays and there was no sign of it decreasing. “As always in winter, it is so-called colds, i.e. viral infections of the respiratory tract, that concern and affect people.”

From one virus to another

In addition to the viruses that cause local problems with a runny nose, sore throat or cough, we are also particularly concerned with Covid and flu, which put greater strain on the body. Is that why we feel sick all the time? Yes, says Philipp Jent: “With the various viruses that are currently circulating, infections one after the other at short intervals are common.”

Simon Marquard from Medbase adds: “Symptoms such as coughing, stuffy nose and poor ventilation of the respiratory tract can often last up to two, sometimes four weeks.” At the Permanence location in Zurich main station, flu-like illnesses are currently being observed, but also pneumonia.

Pharmacists also have a lot to do

According to the observation of Leo Grossrubatscher, member of the management board of Dr. Andres Pharmacy in Zurich, the wave of illnesses this year is slightly less than last year. But: “The progression feels more severe and people then end up in bed for one to two weeks.” In comparison, a third more combination products such as Neocitran are sold in his pharmacy than usual.

Sales of nasal sprays, on the other hand, have fallen by a third: “This year, people have more colds coupled with other symptoms, and simple colds are less common. That’s why many people prefer to choose the combination product.”

These are the effects on hospitals

Compared to before the pandemic, in addition to the well-known cold season with hospital burdens caused by flu and RSV, there is also Covid with a relevant proportion of hospitalized people, says Philipp Jent. “Accordingly, the burden is higher than before the pandemic, but not comparable to the first two years of the pandemic, when severe cases were significantly more common.”

“The current circulation of flu, RSV and other cold viruses is within the usual seasonal range – but we are less used to these viruses because they have been strongly suppressed by the protective measures of the Covid pandemic,” says Jent. In other words: viruses are no longer there than they were last year. But people become ill with it more often and, above all, more severely.

If you have symptoms, those affected should stay at home, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask if necessary, writes the Swiss Pharmacists Association. “Rest and warmth are essential, as is sufficient sleep to support the immune system.” Short walks, a healthy diet and plenty of fluids are also important. If you have a fever or your condition worsens, those affected should consult a doctor or pharmacist.

