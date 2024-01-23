Neonet announces the closure of 26 stores. Check the list

#Neonet #announces #closure #stores #Check #list

the economy

Yesterday, January 22 (23:11)

“A total of 26 Neonet stores are planned to be closed by the end of February or have already been closed,” the company’s management said. This is related to the company’s restructuring announced in December. Neonet provided a list of stores scheduled for closure.

Neonet store in Wrocław / Maciej Kulczyński / PAP

Neonet published a message regarding plans to close 26 stores throughout Poland on its website.

As stated in the statement, “a total of 26 Neonet stores are planned to close by the end of February or have already been closed.” “Employees of the liquidated stores with which cooperation will be ended have been informed about the planned steps, as well as the opportunities and support programs to which they are entitled,” the company informs.

The company notes, among other things, that severance pay has been guaranteed “the amount of which will depend on the length of service”, and dismissed employees will be provided with support “in finding their place on the labor market” and “an additional support package as part of cooperation with the District Labor Office”.

“Despite the decision to close selected, unprofitable stores in the restructuring process, Neonet will still remain one of the largest companies in the retail industry on the household appliances/electronics/GSM/IT market, still having over 200 stores throughout Poland,” the company adds.

Here is the list of stores undergoing liquidation:

Augustów (16-300) – Ziemiańska 1;

Bielsko-Biała (43-300) – Kolista 23;

Braniewo (14-500) – Żeromskiego 19;

Głuchołazy (48-340) – Kościuszki 12;

Grodzisk Mazowiecki (05-825) – Rzemieślnicza 22;

Hrubieszów (22-500) – Dworcowa 3;

Jarosław (37-500) – Elektrowniana 1;

Łomianki (05-092) – Warszawska 122;

Kobierzyce – Bielany Wrocławskie (55-040) – Czekoladowa 7-9;

Krzepice (42-160) – Andersa 4;

Lubań (59-800) – Plac Szarech Szeregów 1;

Nowy Dwór Gdański (82-100) – Warszawska 2H;

Olecko (19-400) – Zwycięstwa 12;

Oleśnica (56-400) – Rzemieślnicza 8a;

Polkowice (59-320) – Kopalniana 4A;

Połaniec (28-230) – Czarnieckiego 8;

Pszczyna (43-200) – Bielska 24A;

Puck (84-100) – Kopernika 4;

Puławy (24-100) – Partyzonów 2;

Rydułtowy (44-280) – Raciborska 144;

Sokółka (16-100) – Łąkowa 5;

Strzegom (58-150) – Wojska Polskiego 80J;

Suwałki (16-400) – Jana Pawła II 2;

Zamość (22-400) – Legionów 8;

Zgierz (95-100) – Gałczyńskiego 40;

Żywiec (34-300) – Żeromskiego 2.

The company’s management board assures that “the restructuring process still does not and will not affect the ongoing and future purchasing processes of Neonet customers purchasing products in stationary stores, including entities in the process of liquidation, and via the website.” As added, “if a customer purchased a product in a store that is being closed, he or she has several options for filing a complaint, depending on the form preferred by the customer.”

“If, in the course of processing a complaint, a decision is made to take away the equipment, Neonet takes care of the entire process of collecting the device from the customer and then returning the device to the indicated address,” the company informs.

In December, we informed about Neonet’s commencement of company restructuring, as well as about the application to initiate bankruptcy proceedings submitted to the National Register of Debtors.

“This step was taken only in the event that a consensus could not be reached between the company and its contractors during the priority restructuring proceedings. The company does not expect this situation to occur, but in order to protect the interests of the company’s contractors and creditors, the management board Neonet SA decided to submit both applications,” the company explains.

More information about the company’s applications can be found HERE.