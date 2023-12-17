Nerd Culture #139 over Dune, Death Stranding & Beverly Hills Cop

#Nerd #Culture #Dune #Death #Stranding #Beverly #Hills #Cop

Welcome to episode 139 of Nerd Culture where this week we discuss the latest news in the nerd kingdom of film & TV, we have reviews of Split, XIII, Hardcore Never Dies and Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, among others. We also check out trailers for Kung Fu Panda 4, Godspeed, Marvel What If…? Season 2 and of course Dune Part Two!

Hideo Kojima x A24

The bullet is in, Hideo Kojima has finally announced which film studio he is working with for a film adaptation of Death Stranding, it has become A24. That is a remarkable choice, but one that could turn out very well. They previously brought us gems such as Uncut Gems and of course Everything, Everywhere All at Once. The collaboration was announced via a merch drop in the A24 store where you can currently buy a Death Stranding x A24 shirt.

Matt Damon would receive 10% of Avatar proceeds

Is there anything in life that Matt Damon regrets? We think so! In a clip in which the actor answers questions from the audience, he announces that he received an offer from James Cameron to star in Avatar. In compensation, Damon would receive 10% of the proceeds from Avatar, a percentage with which, in retrospect, he would make a mega hit. Why didn’t it go through? Matt Damon was busy filming the latest Jason Bourne film at the time and so this opportunity passed him by.

Dune: Part Two the hit of 2024?

A film that is sky high on our list is of course Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. We are slowly getting closer to the official release date and this week it was dropped a new trailer. Will this be THE movie of 2024? We certainly hope so!

