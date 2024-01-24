Néstor Cortés and Carlos Rodón are going for a better 2024

#Néstor #Cortés #Carlos #Rodón

Néstor Cortés and Carlos Rodón were among the players who arrived the earliest at the Yankees training complex in Tampa, Florida. Both pitchers look to overcome their respective injury-affected seasons in 2023.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said internal reports on Cortés and Rodón have been positive as they begin pitching under the supervision of the club’s staff, well before the Feb. 14 date pitchers must report. and receivers of the Bombers.

Other notable Yankees seen recently at the complex include Aaron Judge, Venezuelan Oswaldo Cabrera, Dominican Jasson Dominguez, DJ LeMahieu, Nicaraguan Jonathan Loaisiga, Venezuelan Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells.

The work done by Cortés and Rodón is crucial, considering the Yankees’ rotation now appears to be better configured with the addition of free agent Marcus Stroman, joining a group that features American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, as well as Clarke Schmidt.

“I think we have a good rotation if everything goes well, which is something you don’t want to get too confident in,” Cashman said.

Cortés, who was an All-Star in 2022, struggled to recover from a hamstring injury suffered while preparing for the World Baseball Classic, finishing his 2023 campaign with a 5-2 record and an ERA of 4.97 in 12 starts.

“We know what Nestor is capable of when he’s healthy,” Cashman said. “He was an All-Star and a high-level piece for us before injuries affected him last year, so we are looking forward to getting that player back.”

In his first year with the Yankees after signing a six-year, $162 million contract, Rodón faced multiple injury problems that delayed his debut until July. Rodón concluded the season with a 3-8 record and a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts.

“I know our guys are excited; “The feedback I’m getting is very good, that his arm action is good,” Cashman said. “It seems like he has worked a lot. I am very optimistic that Rodón can return to his form and be the pitcher that we know he is capable of.”

Speaking on the “Foul Territory” podcast, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he believed Rodón simply couldn’t recover after the injuries he suffered last spring.

“The biggest thing I’ve probably told him going into the offseason is that he didn’t go away,” Boone said. “The good for [Rodón] the thing is [él] He is super talented. It’s simply about being healthy. I really feel like Carlos is one of those guys who has had an exceptional winter; he is in great shape and throwing well.

“…The biggest thing I want him to focus on is getting to the postseason, whether that means 170 or 180 or more innings, whatever it may be. Focus on going out and doing what you need to do physically. I truly believe that if that is the case, the results will follow over time. “Their stuff is just too good.”

Although the Yankees have deemed the asking prices for free agents Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery too high, leading them to recently pursue Stroman and also focus on the reliever market, Cashman did not rule out the possibility of adding another starter before the Opening Day.

“We will constantly look to adjust if possible, but at the same time we like what we have,” Cashman said. “I think we have a lot of bases covered with the guys, but there are 162 games there waiting for us.”