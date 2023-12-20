Net amount free from bailiff seizure 2024 – how much will it be? How much must remain on the account after the bailiff’s seizure?

#Net #amount #free #bailiff #seizure #remain #account #bailiffs #seizure

By law, the bailiff can only take part of the income from people employed under an employment contract. What is the current amount free from bailiff seizure? By how much will the amount free from seizure increase in 2024?

What is the amount free from bailiff seizure?

How much must remain on the account after the bailiff’s seizure?

Amount free from bailiff seizure 2024 – how much will it increase?

What is the amount free from bailiff seizure?

The amount free from bailiff seizure are the funds that the bailiff must statutorily leave to a person who has received a judgment of bailiff execution and is employed under an employment relationship, i.e. full-time, regardless of its size (full, ½, ¼, etc.). Full-time employment gives such people enhanced legal protection. Funds from other civil law contracts, such as contracts for specific work or mandate contracts, are not subject to the Act and may be subject to bailiff enforcement in their entirety.

How much must remain on the account after the bailiff’s seizure?

The amount that the bailiff must leave on the account is different for unpaid bank or tax debts and alimony debts.

In the case of debt, the bailiff may seize 50% of earnings, but the amount of seizure is limited by leaving the amount free from bailiff deductions, which is statutorily 75% of the minimum gross salary in a given period. Over the last three years, the amount free from bailiff seizure has increased from PLN 2,800 to PLN 3,600. If someone earns less than the free allowance, the bailiff cannot enforce the judgment.

Bailiff alimony debts do not have a statutorily specified amount free from seizure, but the bailiff may seize 60% of the income, regardless of its amount. Therefore, if a person receives PLN 2,400 as part of his full-time job, the bailiff has the right to take PLN 1,440 as part of his maintenance debts, leaving PLN 960 on the creditor’s account.

Amount free from bailiff seizure 2024 – how much will it increase?

The amount that cannot be taken from the debtor is increased every year along with the increase in the established amount of the minimum wage. From July 1, 2023, the minimum wage was PLN 3,600 gross, i.e. the bailiff had to leave PLN 2,700. From January 1, 2024, the minimum wage increases to PLN 4,242, so the amount free from bailiff seizure will now be PLN 3,181.50. It means that from 2024, the amount free from seizure will increase by almost PLN 1,400.

