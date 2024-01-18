Netanyahu: After Gaza comes the West Bank

#Netanyahu #Gaza #West #Bank

“After that comes the clearing of the area (of militants). The first operation is usually shorter, the second takes longer,” he said.

Holding up a photograph of a fallen Israeli soldier, Netanyahu emphasized that the soldiers did not die in vain and promised that the fighting would continue until Hamas was defeated and the hostages in Gaza were freed.

Victory will take months to come, but we are determined.

Referring to the possible scenarios after the war in Gaza, Netanyahu emphasized: in the foreseeable future, any solution must include Israeli military control over the entire West Bank, which “precludes the sovereignty of the Palestinian state, this must be accepted.” In discussions with American officials, he rebuffed attempts to promote visions that threatened Israel’s security. “The prime minister of Israel must be able to say no when necessary, even to our best friends,” he said.

From every area we withdraw from, we receive terror, terrible terror.

This also happened in South Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and some parts of the West Bank, which is why keeping the latter under control is so important.

Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected calls for a cease-fire and stated that Israel will not stop fighting until the complete defeat of the terrorist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the release of the hostages taken by Hamas and other armed organizations in October. According to Israeli data, 136 of the 250 people kidnapped during the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 are still in captivity, roughly a third of them are chronically ill and in need of medication. 24,620 people living in the Gaza Strip have already lost their lives in Israeli operations, and a serious humanitarian crisis has developed in the region.

Cover image credit: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images