Netanyahu Angry 24 Israeli Soldiers Killed in One Day in Gaza

#Netanyahu #Angry #Israeli #Soldiers #Killed #Day #Gaza

Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war are buried in Jerusalem, January 23, 2024. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu was furious that 24 of his soldiers were killed in one day in Gaza. He promised on Tuesday (23/1/2024) to take revenge against Palestinian fighters.

This is the highest death toll for the Israeli colonial army (IDF) in a single day since their war against Hamas began in October.

The IDF said on Tuesday that 21 of its members were killed near Khan Younis a day earlier, when Hamas fighters fired anti-tank missiles at them.

The resulting explosion triggered further explosions that caused the collapse of two buildings while many Israeli soldiers were inside or nearby.

“Following the explosion, commanders operating on the ground, together with rescue teams who arrived at the scene, have carried out a very complex operation to evacuate victims and locate the injured,” said the IDF statement.

Israeli officials did not provide details about the other three IDF deaths on Monday.

Netanyahu called Monday “one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the war.” He said, “The IDF is investigating the incident to learn the necessary lessons and is doing everything to save the lives of our fighters.”

“In the name of our heroes, in the name of our lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory,” Netanyahu said.