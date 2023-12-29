Netanyahu Angry at Being Likened to Hitler, Calls the IDF the Most Moral Army in the World

#Netanyahu #Angry #Likened #Hitler #Calls #IDF #Moral #Army #World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not accept being compared to NAZI leader Adolf Hitler by Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Netanyahu even claimed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were the most moral army in the world.

Previously, Erdogan called Netanyahu like Hitler because his atrocities in Gaza were the same as when Hitler led Germany in World War II.

At that time, Hitler carried out genocide against the Jewish people, or what was known as the holocaust.

