Netanyahu Gets Harder, Calls for Hamas to be Destroyed for the sake of Peace

#Netanyahu #Harder #Calls #Hamas #Destroyed #sake #Peace

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

News

Tuesday, 12/26/2023 19:52 IWST

Photo: Benjamin Netanyahu (via REUTERS/POOL)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue fighting in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed. It even defied global calls for a ceasefire.

Netanyahu, who visited Israeli troops in northern Gaza on Monday, told Likud lawmakers that the war was far from over. He rejected what he called media speculation that his government might stop the fighting.

“We will not stop. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, nothing less,” Netanyahu said, as quoted by .

Netanyahu also said Israel would not succeed in freeing the remaining hostages held by Hamas without applying military pressure.

In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Netanyahu reiterated three prerequisites for peace: Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized.

In retaliation against Hamas for a deadly cross-border attack on October 7, Israel came under pressure from its closest ally, the United States (US), to shift operations in Gaza to a lower intensity phase and reduce civilian deaths.

On Tuesday morning, Palestinians reported several airstrikes near the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, the largest medical facility in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian health officials say seven people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis.

Palestinians mourned more than 100 people who Gaza health officials said were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Sunday night, one of the deadliest nights of 11 weeks of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Also Read:  Has Vietnam sold its soul to China's disorganized diplomacy? Toughness weighed in the balance with the United States: Xi Jinping visits Vietnam for the first time in 6 years, has he incorporated it into a “community of shared destiny” (1/6) | JBpress (JB Press)

At a funeral in Gaza, a line of Palestinian mourners touched the white shrouds covering the bodies of at least 70 people who Palestinian health officials said were killed by an airstrike that hit Maghazi in the center of the strip.

Nearly 20,700 Gazans have been killed to date, including 250 in the last 24 hours, according to authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Watch the video below:

10 Weeks of War, More Than 20,000 Palestinians Killed

(mg/mg)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A trillion-dollar conflict is brewing over the future of energy
A trillion-dollar conflict is brewing over the future of energy
Posted on
Extraordinary Fallout London mod to be released in April » Vortex
Extraordinary Fallout London mod to be released in April » Vortex
Posted on
Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Posted on
Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team
Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News