Netanyahu Offers Peace, But Palestinians Are Moved Abroad, Hamas: Ridiculous

#Netanyahu #Offers #Peace #Palestinians #Moved #Hamas #Ridiculous

SERAMBINEWS.COM – The conflict in Palestine is still raging.

Israel continues to carry out attacks on the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to seek peace, but has proposed that Palestinians, including those in Gaza, migrate to seek asylum in various parts of the country.

In his plan, Benjamin Netanyahu wants Palestinians to be moved abroad.

In this way, Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to promote peace in this conflict-prone area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)

However, Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan received strong opposition from the Hamas militia in Gaza who called it Israel’s “ridiculous idea.”

“What the war criminal Netanyahu said about his work with countries to pass a voluntary immigration plan for the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip is an absurd plan,” said the Al-Qassam Brigades in a post on Telegram, Monday (25/12/2023 ).

Hamas added that what Netanyahu conveyed was an attempt to market the illusion of extending aggression after he and Israeli troops failed to achieve their objectives in the Gaza Strip.

“This ridiculous plan (by Netanyahu) is an attempt to market the illusion of his forces’ failure in the Gaza Strip,” he continued.

“Netanyahu thinks he can escape the right to stop aggression and genocidal war,” he added.

Hamas vehemently rejects the idea of ​​moving Palestinians abroad.

Hamas firmly stated that Palestinians must defend their homeland.

“The Palestinian people confirmed their firm position in rejecting deportation and displacement,” he said.

“There is no immigration and no choice but to remain in our land, and will not allow this strange enemy to encroach on our land to pass any plans that obliterate our goals or alienate our people from our land and holy places,” he continued.