Netanyahu Rejects 2-State Solution, UN Secretary General: Unacceptable!

Jakarta –

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel’s rejection of the idea of ​​a two-state solution with Palestine. The head of the world body said Israel’s rejection was unacceptable and could prolong the war in Gaza.

“Last week’s clear and repeated rejection of a two-state solution at the highest levels of the Israeli government is unacceptable,” Guterres said in his speech at the UN Security Council on Tuesday (23/1) local time.

“This refusal, and the denial of the Palestinian people’s statehood rights, will prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security,” the UN Secretary General said at the meeting, as reported by the news agency AFPWednesday (24/1/2024).

Such an outcome “would exacerbate polarization and embolden extremists everywhere,” he added.

Guterres also called for universal recognition of “the right of the Palestinian people to build their own fully independent state.”

In recent days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn global criticism by rejecting calls for the creation of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu’s rejection means opposing the United States, which provides billions of dollars in military aid to Israel.

Netanyahu’s office last week said Israel “must maintain security control over Gaza,” even after “Hamas is crushed.” This was conveyed several days after Netanyahu also rejected Palestinian sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

He expressed the need for Israel to have “security control over the entire territory west of (the River) Jordan.”

The rejection comes as Israel continues to fight Hamas in Gaza, where the death toll had reached nearly 25,500 as of Tuesday (23/1), with around 70 percent of the deaths being women and children, according to the Hamas Health Ministry.

