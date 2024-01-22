Netanyahu Rejects Hamas Conditions to End War, Free Hostages

Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the conditions put forward by Hamas to end the war and free the hostages. The terms of Hamas include the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops and allowing Hamas to remain in power in the Gaza Strip.

“In return for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands an end to the war, the withdrawal of our troops from Gaza, the release of all murderers and rapists,” Netanyahu said in his statement discussing the conditions proposed by Hamas, as reported and Al ArabiyaMonday (22/1/2024).

“And leaving Hamas intact,” he said.

“I immediately reject the requirement to surrender to the monster Hamas,” Netanyahu stressed in a statement on Sunday (21/1) local time.

As Israeli warplanes again bombed Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told that the Israeli leader’s refusal to end military attacks on the Gaza Strip “means there is no chance for the return of the (Israeli) captives”.

An agreement reached at the end of November, mediated by the United States (US), Qatar and Egypt, resulted in the release of more than 100 hostages by Hamas — out of 250 held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack — in exchange for the release of 240 prisoners. Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Since the deal ended, Netanyahu has faced increasing pressure to secure the release of some 136 remaining hostages.

