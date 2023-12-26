Netanyahu Reveals 3 Conditions to Achieve Peace in Gaza, What Are They?

#Netanyahu #Reveals #Conditions #Achieve #Peace #Gaza

Tel Aviv –

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu revealed three conditions that must be met so that peace can be realized in the Gaza Strip. What are those requirements?

As reported AFPTuesday (26/12/2023), Netanyahu made this statement after previously warning that the war in the Gaza Strip, which has been going on between Israel and Hamas since early October, would intensify.

Relentless Israeli attacks have devastated much of the Gaza Strip, and the conflict has further raised tensions in the Middle East region, with global pressure mounting for a ceasefire.

In an opinion article released by leading media Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Monday (25/12) evening, Netanyahu promised to continue the attacks.

“Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized. These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in Gaza,” Netanyahu stressed in his statement.

Furthermore, Netanyahu said demilitarization “will require the creation of a temporary security zone around” the Gaza Strip.

“In the future, Israel must continue to assume primary security responsibility in Gaza,” he said.

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/idh)