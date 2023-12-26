Netanyahu Reveals 3 Conditions to Achieve Peace in Gaza, What Are They?

#Netanyahu #Reveals #Conditions #Achieve #Peace #Gaza

Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu revealed three conditions that must be met so that peace can be realized in the Gaza Strip. What are those requirements?

As reported AFPTuesday (26/12/2023), Netanyahu made this statement after previously warning that the war in the Gaza Strip, which has been going on between Israel and Hamas since early October, would intensify.

Relentless Israeli attacks have devastated much of the Gaza Strip, and the conflict has further raised tensions in the Middle East region, with global pressure mounting for a ceasefire.

In an opinion article released by leading media Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Monday (25/12) evening, Netanyahu promised to continue the attacks.

“Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized. These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in Gaza,” Netanyahu stressed in his statement.

Furthermore, Netanyahu said demilitarization “will require the creation of a temporary security zone around” the Gaza Strip.

“In the future, Israel must continue to assume primary security responsibility in Gaza,” he said.

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/idh)

Also Read:  Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Zakwan and sister Zulfa with Down syndrome are happy together after earthquake drama: ‘But the pain remains’
Zakwan and sister Zulfa with Down syndrome are happy together after earthquake drama: ‘But the pain remains’
Posted on
BJH 2pcs Bookshelf Speaker Stands, for bookshelf speakers up to 40 pounds, ideal for living room or home theater system
BJH 2pcs Bookshelf Speaker Stands, for bookshelf speakers up to 40 pounds, ideal for living room or home theater system
Posted on
What will the weather be like in January? Meteorologists have issued the weather forecast for the next four weeks
What will the weather be like in January? Meteorologists have issued the weather forecast for the next four weeks
Posted on
Gabriela Sabatini did not hold anything back: she spoke about the return of Rafael Nadal and showed her admiration for Lionel Messi
Gabriela Sabatini did not hold anything back: she spoke about the return of Rafael Nadal and showed her admiration for Lionel Messi
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News