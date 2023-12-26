Netanyahu said when the war might end

#Netanyahu #war

Benjamin Netanyahu, in his opinion article for The Wall Street Journal, summarized what is needed for peace in three points: he listed the destruction of the radical Islamist Hamas, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, and the deradicalization of Palestinian society.

According to the article, if these are fulfilled, then peace can be established between Israel and the Palestinians living as its neighbors in the Gaza Strip.

According to Benjamin Netanyahu, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip includes the guarantee that the region cannot serve as a starting point for an attack against his country. He added that a temporary security zone should be established around the Gaza Strip and a control mechanism should be introduced that meets Israel’s security needs and ensures that weapons cannot enter the Palestinian territory from Egypt.

Regarding the cleansing of Palestinian society from radicalization, the Israeli prime minister wrote that “schools must teach respect for the value of life and not death, Muslim priests and imams must stop inciting the murder of Jews, and Palestinian society it must transform itself so that instead of supporting terrorism, it chooses the fight against terrorism”.

Speaking to the American media on Tuesday, one of Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisors stated that although there are differences of opinion between his government and the US administration, they are on the same side regarding the war.

Mark Regev, the Israeli Prime Minister’s spokesman, said in an interview with CNN that the two sides are paying attention to what the other is saying, and there is agreement between them on the goal of destroying Hamas. He noted that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip can only happen after Hamas has been destroyed.

Cover image source: Getty Images