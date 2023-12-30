Netanyahu: The “Philadelphia Axis” should be under Israel’s control

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the “Philadelphia Corridor” border area between Gaza and Egypt should be under Israel’s control.

Netanyahu explained, in a speech broadcast on television, that Israel is fighting on “all fronts” in a war that he stated would continue for many more months until victory is achieved.

The Israeli Prime Minister stated, “The war in the Gaza Strip is complicated, but we have the upper hand. We are striking their leaders, and we will reach them.”

He continued: “To achieve victory, we need more time, and we do this by preserving the lives of our soldiers as much as possible.”

He added: “I did not prevent the Minister of Defense from meeting with the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet.”

Regarding Iran, Netanyahu said: “For Iran, it leads the axis of evil and we work against it in every way and every day.”

He added: “Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

He continued: “If Hezbollah expands the battle, they will receive strikes that they have never witnessed before.”

This comes as Israel entered the thirteenth week of its war on the Gaza Strip, which followed an attack by Hamas, which led to other groups allied with Iran in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen launching attacks on it.

