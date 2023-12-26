Netanyahu wrote the conditions under which they would make peace

#Netanyahu #wrote #conditions #peace

In an opinion article published in the American Wall Street Journal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote about the preconditions for making peace on their part. The three clauses:

the destruction of Hamas;

Demilitarization of Gaza;

and the beginning of the deradicalization of Palestinian society.

The article comes after the US government has increasingly criticized Israel for what it says are too many civilian deaths in the siege of the Gaza Strip. For this reason, they are putting more and more serious pressure on the Netanyahu government to somehow end the fighting.

In his article, Netanyahu responded in detail to the criticism leveled at them, explaining that he believes that if Hamas is not destroyed, it will repeat the October 7 attack again and again. The only way to prevent this is to liquidate the organization, which, according to him, requires the end of the war, and for this reason a truce cannot be concluded.

According to Netanyahu, they are acting in accordance with international law, and the number of civilian casualties is so high only because Hamas regularly uses the Palestinian population as human shields. According to him, blaming Israel for these victims only encourages Hamas and similar terrorist organizations to use civilians as human shields elsewhere.

Netanyahu with Israeli soldiers on December 25 – Photo: Avi Ohayon / Anadolu / AFP

According to Netanyahu, post-World War II Germany and Japan were also able to deradicalize, and according to him, Gaza will be able to do the same. For this, however, it is necessary that the leadership of Gaza also thinks so, and that they teach accordingly in the schools of Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the war, more than twenty thousand Palestinians have been killed, and a significant part of the population of the Gaza Strip is destitute and starving. According to critics, Israel is carrying out ethnic cleansing among the Palestinians, its purpose is to terrorize and expel the population.

(WSJ)